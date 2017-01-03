US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as post-election rally roars back to life
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 61.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.9467 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China economy improving, rate hike a possibility-c.bank adviser
* China policymakers pledge stability for "complex" year ahead
* China c.bank adviser calls for flexible 2017 growth target
* China's yuan suffers biggest one-year loss since 1994
* China's new rules on yuan transfers are not capital controls - Xinhua
* China to relax curbs on foreign investment in financial sector
* China unveils green vehicle subsidy caps; increases technical requirements
* Chinese top-tier city tightens mortgage lending via housing funds
* China's brokerages told to manage reputation risk as scandals spread Data:
* China's foreign debt rises 3 pct in Q3 to $1.43 trln
* China Q3 current account surplus $69.3 bln - FX regulator
* China factory expanded less than expected in December-official PMI
* China services growth slows in December Data due:
* Caixin PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* Chinese consortium purchases 40 pct stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange
* China's Midea receives U.S. green light for Kuka takeover
* China's BoC signs $1.4 bln debt-for-equity swap with aviation group
* China's top 3 property developers make $144 bln in sales in '16
Earnings/Performance
* China's By-health sees 2016 net profit down 3-20 pct yoy
Equity changes/IPOs
* CRRC approved to issue up to 1.4 bln new A-shares in private placement
* Yanzhou Coal Mining scraps A-share private placement plan
* Leyard Optoelectronic to raise up to 1.2 bln yuan in share private placement
* Lock-up period for Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy's 1.06 bln shares to end on Jan 9
M&A
* Suning Commerce to acquire a 70 pct stake in express firm for 2.98 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction's unit signs ecological town construction contract worth about 5.1 bln yuan
* Wintime Energy and unit sign agreement to invest in UK's Hinkley nuclear project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury yields briefly added to their gains on Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded above 20,000 for the first time, underpinned by investor optimism about rising company profits due to policies under a Trump administration.
* Antofagasta sees lowers tax rate, Fresnillo sees higher taxes (Adds Fresnillo, analyst comments, updates shares)