* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 61.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +1.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.9467 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China economy improving, rate hike a possibility-c.bank adviser

* China policymakers pledge stability for "complex" year ahead

* China c.bank adviser calls for flexible 2017 growth target

* China's yuan suffers biggest one-year loss since 1994

* China's new rules on yuan transfers are not capital controls - Xinhua

* China to relax curbs on foreign investment in financial sector

* China unveils green vehicle subsidy caps; increases technical requirements

* Chinese top-tier city tightens mortgage lending via housing funds

* China's brokerages told to manage reputation risk as scandals spread Data:

* China's foreign debt rises 3 pct in Q3 to $1.43 trln

* China Q3 current account surplus $69.3 bln - FX regulator

* China factory expanded less than expected in December-official PMI

* China services growth slows in December Data due:

* Caixin PMI

Company moves:

In focus

* Chinese consortium purchases 40 pct stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange

* China's Midea receives U.S. green light for Kuka takeover

* China's BoC signs $1.4 bln debt-for-equity swap with aviation group

* China's top 3 property developers make $144 bln in sales in '16

Earnings/Performance

* China's By-health sees 2016 net profit down 3-20 pct yoy

Equity changes/IPOs

* CRRC approved to issue up to 1.4 bln new A-shares in private placement

* Yanzhou Coal Mining scraps A-share private placement plan

* Leyard Optoelectronic to raise up to 1.2 bln yuan in share private placement

* Lock-up period for Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy's 1.06 bln shares to end on Jan 9

M&A

* Suning Commerce to acquire a 70 pct stake in express firm for 2.98 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction's unit signs ecological town construction contract worth about 5.1 bln yuan

* Wintime Energy and unit sign agreement to invest in UK's Hinkley nuclear project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)