* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2 pct

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.933 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China is confident economy grew 6.7 pct in 2016

* China c.bank says to maintain prudent, neutral monetary policy in 2017

* China to intensify crackdown on forex irregularities - regulator

* China Dec forex reserves fall for 6th month, near $3 trillion level

* Offshore yuan set for biggest weekly gain as China bears down on speculators

* Battered bitcoin slides another 12 pct after China warning

* China allows foreign institutions to launch onshore private funds

* Chinese state firms pledge to invest $17.6 bln in Tianjin

* HKEx says connecting China's bond markets would aid offshore yuan liquidity

* Hebei to cut 31.86 mln tonnes of steel and iron capacity in 2017 - Xinhua

* Shanghai suspends sales of commercial office projects Company moves:

In focus

* EXCLUSIVE-China's ZTE to slash about 3,000 jobs - sources

* Guotai Junan Securities to sell off 51 pct stake in GTJA Allianz Funds

* GM moving forward on sale of Indian car plant to China's SAIC

* Anbang in talks with Kushner for NY building overhaul - source

Earnings/Performance

* Dongfeng Automobile's vehicle sales up 11.2 pct in Dec, down 4.9 pct in 2016

* Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport's Dec passenger throughput up 12.9, cargo throughput up 12.5 pct

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff expects 2016 net profit to rise 83-104 pct

IPOs

* Securities regulator approved 14 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 4.8 bln yuan

* China Science's IPO 4,301 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Midea's Kuka takeover deal completed

* Lens Technology wins auction to acquire land and other assets for 165 mln yuan

* Beijing Hualian Department Store to acquire 50 pct stake in investment management firm for 473 million yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction's units win project worth 10.25 bln yuan

* Power Construction Corp of China wins subway PPP contract for 33.6 bln yuan

* Shanghai International Airport to invest in investment funds

* Lepu Medical Technology's unit wins land auction worth 740 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)