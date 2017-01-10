* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.2 pct

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.933 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Yuan seen stable, more flexible -China's FX trading platform

* China seeks foreign investment in 5-year trade plan

* Big China bitcoin exchange says no govt pressure on outflows

* Brazil expects $20 bln fund with China to begin financing projects by March

* Rosneft says to supply extra 70 mln T of oil to China via Kazakhstan in 2017-2023

* China's Guangzhou to halt poultry trade for three days during Jan-March Data due:

* FDI

* Dec CPI and PPI

* M2, new loans and total social financing data

Company moves:

In focus

* Morgan Stanley, UBS to raise stakes in China securities JVs to 49 pct-sources

* China Galaxy Securities determines offer size and offer price for A share offering

* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical sees 2016 profit surging up to 1.9 bln yuan

Earnings/Performance

* China Shipbuilding expects to return to net profit in 2016

* Hangzhou Robam Appliances sees 2016 net profit up 40-50 pct

* Shandong Chenming Paper sees 2016 net profit up 90-110 pct

* Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet sees 2016 net profit up 56.8-66.7 pct

* China Merchants Shekou Industrial's 2016 contract sales at 73.9 bln yuan

* Daqin Railway's cargo throughput up 16.7 pct in Dec, down 11.5 pct in 2016

* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's 2016 vehicle sales down 43 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Huayu Automotive Systems' 283.3 mln shares to end on Jan 16

* Lock-up period for Yuan Longping High-tech's 164.5 mln shares to end on Jan 11

* Jack Sewing Machine's IPO 6,115.6 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* China's CEFC agrees with Kazakh state oil unit on stake transfer

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Chongqing Changan Auto plans engine production, emission lab projects

* China's Yuexiu Group signs debt-to-equity swap agreement with ICBC (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)