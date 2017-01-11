US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end at record highs; financials a boost
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.2 pct
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.9245 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China vows to contain corporate debt levels as inflation heats up
* China commercial banks' end-Dec NPL ratio rises to 1.81 pct
* UK to start approval process for Chinese nuclear reactor at Bradwell
* China not to license Pokemon Go, similar games as it weighs security risks
Company moves:
In focus
* China's WeChat seeks slice of Apple's app store with "mini" function
* ChemChina, Syngenta submit minor concessions to EU watchdog - sources
* ANZ sells NZ asset finance business to China's HNA Group
* Hundsun Technologies sees 2016 net profit down 99 pct after unit fined by regulator
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai International Port preliminary net profit up 4.4 pct in 2016
* China Merchants Securities' Dec net profit down 71 pct yoy
* GF Securities' 2016 preliminary net profit down 45 pct
* Citic Securities' Dec net profit down 67.5 pct yoy
* Sanju Environmental Protection sees 2016 net profit up 90.1-99.9 pct yoy
* Suning Commerce expects 2016 net profit to fall as much as 20.9 pct
* Changshu Bank's 2016 preliminary profit up 6.6 pct
* Sichuan Chuantou Energy's 2016 preliminary net profit down 8.0 pct
* BBMG Corp issues positive profit alert
* Tangshan Jidong Cement expects to return to net profit in 2016
* Wanda Cinema Line's 2016 box office revenues up 21 pct
* Hubei Biocause Pharma's insurance unit posts premium income, to sell shares in Tianjin firm
IPOs
* Bichamp Cutting Technology's IPO 3,858.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Yantai Eddie Precision Machinery's IPO 6,554 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media's unit to sell stake in Adsage Group
* Greenland launches eight property projects in Dec (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading, changes byline)