* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct
* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.8901 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China banks extend record 12.65 trln yuan in loans in 2016 as debt worries mount
* China rejects U.S. trade claims, says outlook challenging, complicated
* China regulator says insurers reaped $449 bln in premium income in 2016
* China 2016 tax revenue growth slows to 4.8 percent
* China's state-owned firms to cut more steel, coal capacity- report
* China state planner approves $163.51 mln airport project in Heilongjiang
* China's CNPC forecasts record oil demand, warns on product glut
* China vehicle sales to grow 5 pct in 2017 as tax cut reduced
Data due:
* China Dec exports, imports and trade balance
* China prelim commodities trade data
Company moves:
In focus
* China Vanke's No. 2 shareholder sells stake to Shenzhen Metro amid power tussle
* China's Xiaomi targets 2017 sales of $14.5 bln after 2016 overhaul
* China's COSCO secures $26 bln financing pledge from CDB
Earnings/Performance
* Great Wall Motor sees 2016 net profit up 24.1-31.5 pct
* Wujiang Rural Bank's prelim 2016 profit up 8 pct
* China Fortune Land's 2016 contract sales up 66.4 pct
* China Galaxy Securities Dec net profit at 568.8 mln yuan
* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway's toll road revenue up 8.4 pct in 2016
* China Nuclear Engineering's 2016 new contracts up 36 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Industrial Bank gets approval to issue A-shares in private placement
* Jilin Jlu Communication Design Institute's IPO 2,682.6 times oversubscribed
* Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 1,364.4 times oversubscribed
M&A
* China Gezhouba acquires project firms for highway project
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Tsinghuatongfang sells semiconductor, multi-media units to Chongqing fund
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's 6 top managers including vice chairman and several vice
presidents resign
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)