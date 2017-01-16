US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set records as tech, banks lead
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 500 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.86 pct (Updates to market close)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.9022 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China economy faces more pressure and global uncertainty - premier
* China's big cities target slower growth in 2017
* China's big banks, after record write-offs, poised for recovery
* China gets record $31 bln in venture capital investment in 2016 despite global woes
* China slap at yuan shorts barely tickled bigger bears
* China FX regulator denies reports of forex controls
* China c.bank lends $44.28 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
* China approved 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 4.1 bln yuan
* Foreign direct investment to China rises 4.1 pct in 2016 on year
* China's Chongqing imposes harsher property tax measures to deter speculators
* China's top coal province to cut 20 mln T of capacity in 2017 - Xinhua
* Nickel smelters consider suing Indonesia after ore export ban U-turn
Company moves:
In focus
* Shenzhen Metro not ruling out increasing holdings in China Vanke
* LeEco gets fresh $2.18 billion investment from property developer Sunac
* China's Dalian Wanda posts 2016 revenue drop, weighed by property business
* Chinese tech giant's Taiwan deals unravel as Powertech calls off share pact
* Shanghai Electric gets commerce ministry approval to acquire stake in Pakistan's K-Electric
Earnings/Performance
* Ping An Insurance's 2016 premium income up 21.6 pct
* New China Life's 2016 gross premium income up 0.61 pct
* Bank of Ningbo's preliminary 2016 net profit up 19.4 pct
* Bank of Shanghai's preliminary 2016 net profit up 10.1 pct
* Bohai Capital sees 2016 net profit up 57-84 pct
* Datang Power to swing to red in 2016
* Dahua Technology's preliminary 2016 net profit up 33.4 pct
* Wangsu Science & Technology sees 2016 net profit up 40-60 pct
* Livzon Pharma sees 2016 net profit up 20-30 pct
* Jiangsu Shagang to swing to net profit in 2016
* Sainty Marine to return to net profit in 2016
* Metallurgical Corporation of China's 2016 new contracts up 25.1 pct
* Hainan Airlines' passenger, cargo throughput up 20 pct and 4.5 pct in 2016
* Guangxi Guiguan Electric's 2016 power generation down 14.6 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for China Shipbuilding Industry's 403.8 mln shares to end on Jan 23
Defaults
* China's Dalian Machine Tool Group cross-defaults on short-term bills Trading halts
* Hundsun Technologies' share trade to halt pending stock ownership plan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhejiang Longsheng to sell shares in Bank of Jinzhou for 590 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set record highs on Tuesday in a broad rally led by gains in financial and technology stocks.
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)