* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -1.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.9005 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* EXCLUSIVE - China to target around 6.5 pct growth in 2017 - sources

* China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily

* IMF upgrades China growth estimate on stimulus, downgrades India after cash crunch

* China stock regulator met investors over IPO concerns amid listings spike - sources

* China's Hubei province to shut all coal mines within 2 yrs - Xinhua

* Controls put China property market on roller-coaster ride: Wanda's Wang

* China cancels ethanol imports as tax hike threatens trade Data

* China's central bank sells net 317.8 bln yuan in FX in Dec

* China 2016 power consumption rises 5.0 pct y/y

* China's Dec ODI falls sharply amid stricter outflow curbs Data due:

* China Dec house prices

Company moves:

In focus

* China sovereign wealth fund CIC plans more U.S. investments - chairman

* Chinalco expects to be profitable in 2017 by slashing debt, costs - Xinhua

* China's Sinochem chief dismisses ChemChina merger reports as "rumour"

* Syngenta CEO expects regulatory approval for ChemChina deal soon - CNBC

Earnings/Performance

* Merchants Shekou sees 2016 net profit up 91.8-102.1 pct

* China Northern Rare Earth sees FY2016 net profit down by 70-90 pct

* Sunway Communication sees 2016 net profit up 130.4-150.5 pct

* Zhuzhou Kibing sees 2016 net profit up 390-410 pct

* China Merchants Energy Shipping sees 2016 profit up 40-70 pct

* Anxin Trust sees 2016 net profit up about 75 pct

* Meijin Energy to return to net profit in 2016

* Hainan Rubber expects to return to profit in 2016

* Protruly Vision sees 2016 profit up 120-160 pct

* Air China's Dec passenger carried up 10.4 pct

* Shanghai Airport's passenger, cargo throughputs up 11.7 pct and 13.4 pct in Dec

* Power Construction Corp of China's 2016 new contracts up 10.1 pct

* Gezhouba's 2016 new contracts up 17.6 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Guirenniao's 500.1 mln shares to end on Jan 24

* Bizconf Telecom's Shenzhen IPO 6,840.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Changshu Ruite Electric's IPO 3,804.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Add Industry Zhejiang's IPO 8,070.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche Default

* Sichuan Coal Industry Group says unable to make payment on debt-financing instrument

* Dongbei Special Steel fails to make payment on medium-term note

* Dalian Machine Tool Group fails to make payment on medium-term note (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)