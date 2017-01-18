* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 13.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.4 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.8501 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* In Davos, Xi makes case for Chinese leadership role

* China unveils new measures to further open economy to foreign investment

* Capital curbs push Chinese firms to risky, costly dollar bonds

* MEDIA-China Jiangsu province's plan to phase out steel capacity

* Overseas property investment by Chinese firms rises 53 pct y/y to $33 bln in 2016 Data due:

* China Dec new home price data

Company moves:

In focus

* Baosteel sees net profit surge about 770 pct in 2016

* China State Construction Engineering's 2016 new contracts up 22.5 pct

* Audi to expand electric car range in China with FAW

* China's Dongfeng Motor Corp targets 4.5 million vehicle sales in 2017

Earnings/Performance

* China Grand Automotive sees 2016 net profit up 40-45 pct

* Weichai Power sees 2016 net profit up 55-80 pct

* Wanhua Chemical sees 2016 net profit up about 130 pct

* Yonghui Superstores sees 2016 net profit up 105 pct, unit to buy stake in US company

* Shaanxi Coal to return to net profit in 2016

* Beijing Enlight Media sees 2016 net profit up 74.1-86.5 pct

* Tongkun sees 2016 net profit up 855-907 pct

* Hunan Er-kang Pharma sees 2016 net profit up 55-85 pct

* Spring Airlines 2016 passenger carried up 11.65 pct

* SDIC Power's 2016 on-grid power generation up 5.7 pct

Equity changes

* Chairwoman Dong of Gree Electric bought 130,000 shares in company on Jan 16

* Lock-up period for China Fortune Land's 309.2 mln shares to end on Jan 23

* Controlling shareholder of Zhejiang Jinke Entertainment's shares frozen by court

* Bank of Hangzhou to raise up to 10 bln yuan in private placement of preference shares

IPOs

* Shenzhen FRD Science & Technology's IPO 3,779 times oversubscribed

* Leon Technology's Shenzhen IPO 3,670 times oversubscribed

* Shanghai AtHub's IPO 5,973 times oversubscribed M&A

* Beijing Xinwei, Spacecom acquisition talks break down with no deal

* Syngenta sees no sale of ChemChina's Adama to get merger nod Trading halt/resumption

* Hundsun Technologies's shares to resume trading

* Gansu Gangtai Holding's share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Ganfeng Lithium's units to invest in Canada firm, battery project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)