* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +1.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.8432 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's U.S. Treasury debt holdings fall for 6th month in Nov -data

* Foreign business sceptical of China's promised opening

* China steps up capital controls, tightens investment rules for state firms

* China's yuan, money rates firm as liquidity tightens ahead of long holiday

* China should cap new home prices to avoid 'severe' problems - state researcher

* China, Saudi discuss oil storage, power investment - NEA

* Iran, China to sign $3 billion contract to upgrade Iranian refining capacity -Mehr news agency Company moves:

In focus

* Block trade of Midea's 102.3 mln shares involves 2.9 bln yuan - exchange disclosure

* China Huarong AMC's new debt-for-equity swaps unit to raise $7.3 bln fund

* China State Construction Engineering sees 2016 net profit up at least 10 pct

Earnings/Performance

* Bank of Jiangsu's 2016 prelim net profit up 11.7 pct

* Shanghai Jahwa United sees 2016 net profit down 90 pct

* Aier Eye Hospital sees 2016 net profit up 25-35 pct

* Sinocera Functional Material sees 2016 net profit up 50-60 pct

* LONGi Silicon Materials sees 2016 net profit up 169-208 pct

* Ningbo Tuopu sees 2016 net profit up 50-60 pct

* Yuexiu Financial sees 2016 net profit up 145-175 pct

* Billions Chemicals sees 2016 net profit up 320-370 pct

* Fujian Sunner Development to return to net profit in 2016

* Angel Yeast expects 2016 net profit to rise 80-100 pct

* Shaanxi J&R Fire Protection sees 2016 profit up 1,002.7-1,031.0 pct

* Guangdong Provincial Expressway sees 2016 profit up as much as 51.6 pct

* China Pacific Insurance's units 2016 gross premium income at 233.4 bln yuan

* Juneyao Airlines passenger carried up 26 pct in 2016

Equity changes

* China Molybdenum gets nod for share private placement

* Sealand Securities' biggest shareholder to increase holdings in next six months

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder bought 154,000 H-shares in the company on Jan 17 IPOs

* Dongguan Golden Sun Abrasives' IPO 3,639.0 times oversubscribed

* Dalian Bio-Chem's IPO 7,299.4 times oversubscribed

M&A

* China's Qingdao Doublestar is preferred bidder to buy S.Korea's Kumho Tire