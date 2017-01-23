* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 7.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 11.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2 pct

* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI -0.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.882 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's property, financial sectors' growth slower in Q4 despite uptick in services

* EXCLUSIVE-China quietly shelves plans to launch Shanghai crude oil futures

* China c.bank says to provide temporary liquidity support for major commercial banks

* China to increase transparency of FX market data - regulator

* China c.bank to inject 60 bln yuan via reverse repos today - traders

* China approved 1O IPOs on Friday to raise up to 4.1 bln yuan

* China regulator to curb excessive fund raising by listed firms - Securities Times

* China asks regions to spell out how they will crack down on low-grade recycled steel

* China sets up $14.6 bln internet investment fund - Xinhua Data:

* China issues $722 bln in new mortgages to individuals in 2016

* Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data

* China's producer prices face upward pressure in 2017 -stats bureau

Company moves:

In focus

* ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal

* China's COFCO 2016 profit jumped 79 pct after business overhaul

* China's listed steel companies expect better financial results for 2016

* SAIC Motor sees 2016 net profit up about 7.5 pct

* Daqin Railway sees 2016 net profit down about 50 pct

* Sichuan Changhong to return to net profit in 2016

Earnings/Performance

* Yangtze Power sees 2016 profit down about 0.5 pct

* Shanghai SMI sees 2016 net profit down about 43 pct

* Wuchan Zhongda sees 2016 net profit up 50-100 pct

* China Meheco sees 2016 net profit up 48-58 pct

* Unisplendour sees 2016 net profit up 406-478 pct

* STO Express sees 2016 net profit up 61.9-63.6 pct

* Shandong Nanshan Aluminium sees 2016 net profit up about 127 pct

* China Coal Energy expects to return to net profit in 2016

* Sinopec Oilfield Service sees 2016 net loss at about 16.1 bln yuan

* Shandong Steel to swing to net loss in 2016

* Beijing Gehua CATV's preliminary 2016 net profit up 6.45 pct

* Ningbo Yunsheng expects net profit to rise at least 130 pct in 2016

M&A

* China Moly to help BHR acquire stake in Congo's Tenke copper mine

* Unisplendour acquires H-shares of ZTE

* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology unit to buy assets and stakes from co's controlling shareholder Trading halt/resumption

* Hebang Biotechnology's shares to resume trading

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway receives government fund of 278 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)