US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.854 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's preliminary 2016 fiscal deficit $413 bln, exceeding budget target
* China, Philippines agree to cooperate on 30 projects worth $3.7 bln
* Fitch on China - stable growth reflects stimulus not sustainability
* China approves first list of green car models for subsidies this year
Company moves:
In focus
* China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
* State Grid takes formal ownership of Brazil's CPFL controlling stakes
* China Merchants Bank 2016 prelim net profit up 7.6 pct
* China Petroleum & Chemical 2016 crude oil production down 13.15 pct
* Baoshan Iron & Steel's merger plan gets securities regulator's approval
Earnings/Performance
* Shandong Gold Mining sees 2016 net profit up 100-150 pct
* China Merchants Securities sees 2016 net profit down 40-60 pct
* China International Travel sees 2016 net profit up 15.7 pct
* Hainan HNA Infrastructure sees 2016 net profit up 75-113 pct
* China International Marine Containers sees 2016 net profit down 50-100 pct
* Ningbo Shanshan sees 2016 net profit down 35-60 pct
* YTO Express sees 2016 net profit up sharply
* Huadian Power International issues negative profit alert
* China First Heavy sees 2016 net loss widening
* Oceanwide Holdings sees 2016 net profit up 35-55 pct
* Robam Appliances' prelim 2016 net profit up 47.8 pct
* Tsinghua Tongfang sees 2016 net profit up 225-265 pct
* Bros Eastern sees 2016 net profit up 50-80 pct
* Sungrow Power Supply sees 2016 net profit up about 30-50 pct
* Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical to swing to net loss in 2016
* China Railway Construction 2016 new contracts up 28.5 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Northeast Electric's biggest shareholder to cut a 9.33 pct stake
* Guangdong Topstar Technology's IPO 6,714.5 times oversubscribed
* Kunshan Kersen Sci & Tech's IPO 5,937.06 times oversubscribed
M&A
* Shenzhen Inovance Technology says individual to acquire 9.1 pct stake in unit
Regulation
* Authorities punish Lifan Industry regarding new energy car subsidies (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed.