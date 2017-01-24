* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 31.1 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.9 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 flat, HSI +0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.8585 per dollar, 1.2 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.

* China's central bank on Tuesday raised the interest rate on a key liquidity tool, the medium-term lending facility (MLF), as it rolled over maturing loans, triggering a fall in prices of benchmark bond futures.

* Chinese steel mills have balked at global miner Rio Tinto's plan to charge a premium in long-term contracts for its highest grade of iron ore, rekindling the conflicts that caused the collapse of an annual pricing system seven years ago.

* China's progress toward full inclusion of its stocks in global benchmarks could be halted if the world's second-largest economy cracks down further on people moving money out of the country, index provider MSCI Inc's top executive said on Monday. Company moves:

In focus

* Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science And Technology Co issues profit warning

* New China Life Insurance expects decrease in FY profit

Earnings/Performance

* Chongqing Taiji expects 2016 net profit to rise about 305.2 pct

* Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd expected to record a loss of net profit due to decrease in demand in industry of power generation equipment

* Jiangsu Youli Investment expects to swing to net loss in 2016

* Wuhan Iron and Steel expects to return to net profit in 2016

* Zhejiang Furun sees FY2016 net profit to up by 350 pct

* Mesnac expects to swing to net loss in 2016

* Jilin Forest Industry sees FY2016 net profit to decrease by 75 pct

* Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals sees FY 2016 net profit up 380 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology's shareholder to cut stake in the company

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary plans to issue up to 2 bln yuan bonds (Compiled by Samuel Shen)