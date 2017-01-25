* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota unused, Shanghai->HK suspended

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK suspended

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8818 per dollar, 1.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Trade war between China and the U.S. is a lose-lose - state media

* China foreign minister says wants to manage disputes with U.S.

* China Merchants Bank tightens rules for mainlanders opening HK accounts

* China c.bank official defends rapid foreign reserves use to keep yuan steady

* China's banking regulator issues guidelines on outbound investment

* Steel and iron ore futures in China rose for a second day on Wednesday

* Surprise China MLF rate rise weighs on bonds; yuan and money rates fall Company moves:

In focus

* Angang Steel says it expects to return to net profit of about 1.6 bln yuan in 2016 vs net loss Of 4.6 bln yuan year ago

* China United Network Communications expects 2016 net profit to fall about 95 pct

* PetroChina expects 2016 net profit to fall 70-80 pct

* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

* Yunnan Aluminium sees FY 2016 net profit up 315 pct

* China Shenhua says it expects net profit of about 22.7 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) in 2016 versus net profit of 16.1 billion yuan year ago

* China Life expects 2016 net profit to fall 40-50 pct

*

Earnings/Performance

* Digiwin Software expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 388 to 406 pct

* Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 50 to 70 pct

* Faw Car says it expects to swing to net loss of 945-970 mln yuan in 2016 vs net profit of 52.9 mln yuan year ago

* Western Securities' preliminary 2016 net profit down 43.7 pct

* Zhengzhou Coal sees net loss widening in 2016

* -Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel to return to profit in 2016

* Jiangling Motors's preliminary 2016 net profit to fall 40.7 pct

* Sinochem International expects 2016 net profit to fall about 75 pct (Compiled by Samuel Shen)