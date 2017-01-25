US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota unused, Shanghai->HK suspended
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK suspended
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8818 per dollar, 1.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Trade war between China and the U.S. is a lose-lose - state media
* China foreign minister says wants to manage disputes with U.S.
* China Merchants Bank tightens rules for mainlanders opening HK accounts
* China c.bank official defends rapid foreign reserves use to keep yuan steady
* China's banking regulator issues guidelines on outbound investment
* Steel and iron ore futures in China rose for a second day on Wednesday
* Surprise China MLF rate rise weighs on bonds; yuan and money rates fall Company moves:
In focus
* Angang Steel says it expects to return to net profit of about 1.6 bln yuan in 2016 vs net loss Of 4.6 bln yuan year ago
* China United Network Communications expects 2016 net profit to fall about 95 pct
* PetroChina expects 2016 net profit to fall 70-80 pct
* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* Yunnan Aluminium sees FY 2016 net profit up 315 pct
* China Shenhua says it expects net profit of about 22.7 billion yuan ($3.30 billion) in 2016 versus net profit of 16.1 billion yuan year ago
* China Life expects 2016 net profit to fall 40-50 pct
Earnings/Performance
* Digiwin Software expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 388 to 406 pct
* Suzhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 50 to 70 pct
* Faw Car says it expects to swing to net loss of 945-970 mln yuan in 2016 vs net profit of 52.9 mln yuan year ago
* Western Securities' preliminary 2016 net profit down 43.7 pct
* Zhengzhou Coal sees net loss widening in 2016
* -Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel to return to profit in 2016
* Jiangling Motors's preliminary 2016 net profit to fall 40.7 pct
* Sinochem International expects 2016 net profit to fall about 75 pct (Compiled by Samuel Shen)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez