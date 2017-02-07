US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 16.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 17.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8639 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Economy of China's Liaoning province shrank 2.5 pct last yr -stats bureau
* PREVIEW-China Jan data to show slide in FX reserves slowing, inflation picking up
* China to add more than 50 mln new urban jobs in 2016-2020 - cabinet
* China's latest farm policy shifts focus from output to demand
* China says foreign firms welcome to move into its development zones
* China's top court outlines plan to help "zombie firms" file for bankruptcy Data due:
* China Jan forex reserves Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Great Wall Motor's 2016 operating revenue and net profit up 29.70 pct and 30.88 pct
* Goertek's preliminary 2016 net profit up 32.3 pct
* Shengyi Technology's prelim 2016 net profit up 37.2 pct
* Zhengzhou Yutong's bus sales down 48.5 pct in Jan
* Jiangling Motors' vehicle sales up 8.3 pct in Jan
* Baiyun Airport Jan passenger throughput up 17.0 pct, cargo throughput down 2.6 pct
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port Jan container throughput up 4.2 pct, cargo throughput up 7.9 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Evergrande transfers entire stake in China Calxon to Guangzhou Kailong
* Lock-up period for Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food's 2.4 bln shares to end on Feb 13
* BOE Technology buys back shares, invests in OLED project Regulation
* Dongfeng Automobile's unit receives document on punishment related to new energy car subsidies
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Lingang clarifies media reports regarding owner's plan
* Suzhou Gold Mantis invests in ppp project
* Shandong Sun Paper to invest in equity fund which targets at senior care assets (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
