US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.8861 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China Jan FX reserves fall below $3 trillion for first time in nearly 6 years
* International yuan usage fell 10.5 pct in 2016 - StanChart data
* China refrains from adding to gold reserves for a third month in January
* China's oil demand growth at three-year low in 2016
* Bitcoin hits one-month high after China FX reserves fall
* China speculators pile into corn as iron ore, steel lose shine
Company moves:
In focus
* Fosun raises stake in Portugal's BCP to 24 pct in capital increase
* China Vanke's Jan contract sales at 48.1 bln yuan, up 88 pct yoy
* Wuhan Iron and Steel's shares to delist on Feb 14 after merger
Earnings/Performance
* Citic Securities' Jan net profit down 34 pct from Dec
* China Merchants Securities Jan net profit up 83 pct from Dec
* GF Securities Jan net profit down 47 pct from Dec
* Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment's preliminary 2016 net profit up 37.8 pct
* SAIC Motor's Jan vehicles up 0.3 pct y/y
* Beiqi Foton Motor's Jan vehicle sales up 20.9 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* North Navigation Control Technology's 2nd biggest shareholder to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 1.0 billion yuan
* Digital China's shareholder to unload shares in next 3 months
* Zhejiang Weixing Intelligent Meter's IPO 4,275.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Poten Environment's IPO 7,818.07 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Luoyang Glass plans to buy new energy firms via share issue
Regulation
* Dadonghai Tourism faces delisting risk warning due to expected 2nd straight year of losses
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Everbright Bank gets approval to issue tier-2 capital bonds
* CECEP Wind-Power to invest in two wind power projects (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez