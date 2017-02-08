* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.4 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.8861 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Jan FX reserves fall below $3 trillion for first time in nearly 6 years

* International yuan usage fell 10.5 pct in 2016 - StanChart data

* China refrains from adding to gold reserves for a third month in January

* China's oil demand growth at three-year low in 2016

* Bitcoin hits one-month high after China FX reserves fall

* China speculators pile into corn as iron ore, steel lose shine

Company moves:

In focus

* Fosun raises stake in Portugal's BCP to 24 pct in capital increase

* China Vanke's Jan contract sales at 48.1 bln yuan, up 88 pct yoy

* Wuhan Iron and Steel's shares to delist on Feb 14 after merger

Earnings/Performance

* Citic Securities' Jan net profit down 34 pct from Dec

* China Merchants Securities Jan net profit up 83 pct from Dec

* GF Securities Jan net profit down 47 pct from Dec

* Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment's preliminary 2016 net profit up 37.8 pct

* SAIC Motor's Jan vehicles up 0.3 pct y/y

* Beiqi Foton Motor's Jan vehicle sales up 20.9 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* North Navigation Control Technology's 2nd biggest shareholder to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 1.0 billion yuan

* Digital China's shareholder to unload shares in next 3 months

* Zhejiang Weixing Intelligent Meter's IPO 4,275.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Poten Environment's IPO 7,818.07 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Luoyang Glass plans to buy new energy firms via share issue

Regulation

* Dadonghai Tourism faces delisting risk warning due to expected 2nd straight year of losses

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Everbright Bank gets approval to issue tier-2 capital bonds

* CECEP Wind-Power to invest in two wind power projects (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)