US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.7 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8715 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China says risks from cross-border capital flows under control
* China preliminary Q4 current account surplus $37.6 bln
* China cancels 10 pct export tax on refined tin -industry group
Company moves:
In focus
* Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2
Earnings/Performance
* China Galaxy Securities' Jan net profit at 251.7 million yuan
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Jan vehicle sales down 7.6 pct y/y
* Guangzhou Automobile's Jan sales up 28.87 pct y/y
* Chongqing Sokon's Jan vehicle sales up 37.4 pct y/y
* TCL's smartphone, LCD TV sales down 31.6 pct and 0.8 pct y/y in Jan
* Daqin Railway's Jan cargo throughput up 12.9 pct y/y
* Gemdale's Jan contract sales down 0.22 pct y/y
* Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers' Jan cargo throughput up 19.6 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Oceanwide Holdings' 543.06 mln shares to end on Feb 10
* Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics' IPO 8,256.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Haixia Environmental Protection's IPO 4,679 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* China Northern Rare Earth's unit gets regulatory approval for assest restructuring Regulation
* Molong Petroleum Machinery's shareholders probed by regulator
* Hubei Wuchangyu's two shareholders probed by securities regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Beibu Gulf's owner ENN plans 17 bln yuan investment in Guangxi
* Baosteel's board directors resign, to bring in strategic investors
* Nanjing Iron & Steel says unit gets tax preference (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez