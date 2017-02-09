* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.7 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8715 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.3 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China says risks from cross-border capital flows under control

* China preliminary Q4 current account surplus $37.6 bln

* China cancels 10 pct export tax on refined tin -industry group

Company moves:

In focus

* Syngenta sees ChemChina takeover closing in Q2

Earnings/Performance

* China Galaxy Securities' Jan net profit at 251.7 million yuan

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Jan vehicle sales down 7.6 pct y/y

* Guangzhou Automobile's Jan sales up 28.87 pct y/y

* Chongqing Sokon's Jan vehicle sales up 37.4 pct y/y

* TCL's smartphone, LCD TV sales down 31.6 pct and 0.8 pct y/y in Jan

* Daqin Railway's Jan cargo throughput up 12.9 pct y/y

* Gemdale's Jan contract sales down 0.22 pct y/y

* Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers' Jan cargo throughput up 19.6 pct y/y

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Oceanwide Holdings' 543.06 mln shares to end on Feb 10

* Shanghai Fullhan Microelectronics' IPO 8,256.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Haixia Environmental Protection's IPO 4,679 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A/Asset restructuring

* Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia

* China Northern Rare Earth's unit gets regulatory approval for assest restructuring Regulation

* Molong Petroleum Machinery's shareholders probed by regulator

* Hubei Wuchangyu's two shareholders probed by securities regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beibu Gulf's owner ENN plans 17 bln yuan investment in Guangxi

* Baosteel's board directors resign, to bring in strategic investors

* Nanjing Iron & Steel says unit gets tax preference (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)