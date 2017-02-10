US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.8675 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Chinese bitcoin exchanges say to strengthen scrutiny of customers
* China securities regulator to check brokerages' investment banking -Yicai
* China to boost aluminium output by up to 9 pct this year - Norsk Hydro Data due:
* China prelim import/export data for Jan
Company moves:
In focus
* Alibaba's Ant Financial to raise as much as $3 bln in debt - source
Earnings/Performance
* Hithink RoyalFlush's 2016 net profit up 26.6 pct y/y
* Wanda Cinema's Jan box office revenue up 23.3 pct y/y
* Poly Real Estate Jan contract sales up 9.7 pct y/y
* China Merchants Shekou's Jan contract sales at 6.6 bln yuan
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's Jan hog sales down 7.1 pct y/y
* Dongfeng Automobile vehicle sales down 24.4 pct y/y in Jan
* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's vehicle sales down 50.2 pct y/y
* CNHTC Jinan Truck's truck sales up 79.3 pct y/y in Jan
* China Aerospace Times Electronics's preliminary 2016 net profit up 18.1 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* GRG Banking Equipment to unload up to 300 mln shares in Digital China
* Chongqing Construction Engineering's IPO 3,484 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Meili Hight Technology's IPO 3,887.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation
* Jianfeng Chemical faces risk of listing suspension after expected 3rd straight loss
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction wins subway PPP contract
* Bank of Jiangsu's board approves to invest up to 4 bln yuan to set up direct bank (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez