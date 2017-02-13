US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China, NZ pledge support for free trade to counter global protectionism
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets - media
* China regulator still plans oil futures, weighs easing equity curbs - paper
* China regulator warns insurers over investment risks
* China FX regulator says no return to old capital controls-CBN
* China regulator approved 12 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 7 bln yuan
* Bitcoin trading shrivels under Chinese government's glare
* China to step up supervision of seed sector, GMO crops Data due:
* China FDI
* China automakers association to release January sales data
Company moves:
In focus
* Osram says gets U.S. government approval for lamps unit sale
* Geely Automobile to join Hang Seng Index, Li & Fung to be removed
* PetroChina aims for 7 pct boost in 2017 natural gas sales on yr - paper
Earnings/Performance
* Shenzhen Sunway Communication's prelim 2016 net profit up 141.5 pct y/y
* China Camc Engineering's prelim 2016 profit up 21.2 pct y/y
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Jan vehicle sales down 12.4 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Qtone Education's owners plan to cut an up to 3.8 pct stake in the company
* Hangzhou Nbond Nonwovens' IPO 3,522.91 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Fujian Anjoy Foods' Shanghai IPO oversubscribed 3,967 times oversubscribed in online tranche
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction's consortium signs contract in Nigeria
* China Fortune Land's units win land sites for 1.9 bln yuan, to invest 606 mln yuan in property firms (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez