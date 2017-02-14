US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.9 pct
* CNY official close 6.878 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* EXCLUSIVE-China mulls radical output cuts, port coal ban in war on smog - document
* EXCLUSIVE-China's top developers plan to invest more in land this year-Reuters survey
* Chinese association bans some types of property investment in 16 cities
* China Jan vehicle sales flatline as tax hike, holiday season hit Data due:
* China Jan CPI, PPI
Company moves:
In focus
* Leshi Internet's controlling shareholder proposes issuing 20 new shares for every 10 shares held by all shareholders
* Chinese takeover of Germany's Postbank unlikely - source
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Sinochem in early talks to buy stake in Noble Group -sources
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai International Airport's preliminary 2016 net profit up 10.3 pct y/y
* New China Life Insurance's Jan accumulated gross premium income at 16.95 bln yuan, down 22 pct y/y
* China Eastern Airlines's Jan passengers carried up 12.6 pct y/y, mail and cargo carried down 5.4 pct y/y
* Metallurgical Corp of China's newly signed contracts up 43 pct in Jan
Equity changes/IPOs
* Orient Securities plans to issue up to 800 million A shares to raise up to 12 bln yuan via private placement
* Senyuan Electric's controlling shareholder acquired 4.5 mln shares in the company during Feb 6-13
* Major shareholder cuts a 4.9 pct stake in Yintai Resources, down from 13.2 pct
* Lock-up period for Tongwei's 299.7 mln shares to end on Feb 20
* Lock-up period for Huangshan Tourism Development's 296.6 mln shares to end on Feb 17
M&A
* China's Ningbo Jifeng to take 10 pct stake in Grammer -sources
* Greenland Holdings acquires four property projects in Jan
* Fujian Sunner Dev plans asset acquisition, share trade to halt Regulation
* Zhejiang Wanjia questioned by exchange regarding equity changes (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez