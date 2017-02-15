US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.866 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's banks extend second most loans on record in Jan as cbank signals tightening
* China's credit growth poses challenge, but tightening seen gradual
* Chinese panda bond sales to rise again in 2017 after 2016 jump - JPM
* China steps up Russian oil imports as teapots buy Urals crude
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
Company moves:
In focus
* Germany's Grammer to sell stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng
* China Fosun's tourism unit eyes fundraising for overseas M&A-president
* Baosteel raises some cold rolled coil product prices for March delivery
* China Shenhua Jan coal sales up 60 pct
Earnings/Performance (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
* Wanhua Chemical's preliminary 2016 net profit up 128.6 pct
* Zhejiang Supor's prelim 2016 net profit up 21.2 pct
* Guangdong Tapai's prelim 2016 net profit up 19.3 pct
* Ping An Insurance announces Jan premium income for its units
* China Southern Airlines updates on key operating data for Jan
* Hainan Airlines' Jan passenger carried up 21.2 pct, mail and cargo carried down 8.2 pct
* Spring Airlines' Jan passenger carried up 21.9 pct, mail and cargo carried up 6.6 pct
* Juneyao Airlines and unit's Jan passenger carried up 24.4 pct, cargo and mail carried up 16.5 pct
* Shenzhen Airport's Jan passenger throughput up 11.4 pct, cargo throughput down 2.1 pct
* Jiangsu Ganyue Expressway's Jan road toll revenue down 0.02 pct
* Datang Power 2016 power generation up 1.62 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Iron and Steel's major shareholder cuts stake to 4.99 pct Regulation
* Guangdong Golden Dragon and its former chairman prosecuted for suspected bribery
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* GM China venture to recall 161,281 vehicles for gear shift issue - quality watchdog
* GEM to invest 500 mln yuan on resources project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez