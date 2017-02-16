GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall after Amazon deal news; dollar weakens
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +1.2 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 14.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.871 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China should prudently manage deleveraging process - cbank working paper
* PBOC deputy governor says China should maintain steady monetary policy - Xinhua
* China c.bank lends $57.3 bln via MLF, rates unchanged
* China's NDRC vows to stabilise steel supply and prices
* EXCLUSIVE-China "Silk Road" project in Sri Lanka delayed as Beijing toughens stance
* China bird flu fears hit poultry prices, meat producer shares
Company moves: (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's Recon eyes $100 mln deal for U.S. movie producer
* China drone maker courts online matchmaker Zhenai
* Beijing Tiantan Biological's unit gets govt approval for clinical trials on H7N9 vaccine
* China Life Insurance Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan, up 30.2 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's Jan new contracts up 4.2 pct
Earnings/Performance
* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's preliminary 2016 net profit up 41.2 pct
* Zhengbang Technology's prelim 2016 net profit up 232.1 pct
* Kingclean Electric's prelim 2016 net profit up 41.5 pct
* China National Chemical Engineering's Jan new contracts at 3.9 bln yuan, down 48.1 pct
* Air China's Jan passenger carried up 11.8 percent, mail and cargo carried down 2.4 percent
* Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income up 17.2 pct
Equity changes
* Lock-up period for Shanxi Meijin Energy's 321.9 mln shares to end on Feb 17
* TCL's shareholder terminates stake cut plan, through which the shareholder planned to sell up to 45 mln shares
* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical to raise up to 3.9 bln yuan in share private placement
IPOs
* Jiangsu Aukura Smart Transmission Engineering's IPO 7,031.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment's IPO 6,684.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Shanghai Electric gets state planner's approval to acquire stake in Pakistan's K-electric
* Wangfujing signs framework agreement to acquire shopping mall in Xi'an Regulation
* Shanghai Material Trading's unit fined and reprimanded by regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power to invest 200 mln yuan to set up energy service unit
* Luoyang Glass's unit to invest 800.3 mln yuan in solar thermal glass project
* CSSC Steel Structure Engineering's unit wins project for 575.9 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Industrials drive mid-caps (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices at close)
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.