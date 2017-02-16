* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +1.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 14.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 25.6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.871 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China should prudently manage deleveraging process - cbank working paper

* PBOC deputy governor says China should maintain steady monetary policy - Xinhua

* China c.bank lends $57.3 bln via MLF, rates unchanged

* China's NDRC vows to stabilise steel supply and prices

* EXCLUSIVE-China "Silk Road" project in Sri Lanka delayed as Beijing toughens stance

* China bird flu fears hit poultry prices, meat producer shares

Company moves: (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's Recon eyes $100 mln deal for U.S. movie producer

* China drone maker courts online matchmaker Zhenai

* Beijing Tiantan Biological's unit gets govt approval for clinical trials on H7N9 vaccine

* China Life Insurance Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan, up 30.2 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's Jan new contracts up 4.2 pct

Earnings/Performance

* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's preliminary 2016 net profit up 41.2 pct

* Zhengbang Technology's prelim 2016 net profit up 232.1 pct

* Kingclean Electric's prelim 2016 net profit up 41.5 pct

* China National Chemical Engineering's Jan new contracts at 3.9 bln yuan, down 48.1 pct

* Air China's Jan passenger carried up 11.8 percent, mail and cargo carried down 2.4 percent

* Sino Great Wall's preliminary 2016 operating income up 17.2 pct

Equity changes

* Lock-up period for Shanxi Meijin Energy's 321.9 mln shares to end on Feb 17

* TCL's shareholder terminates stake cut plan, through which the shareholder planned to sell up to 45 mln shares

* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical to raise up to 3.9 bln yuan in share private placement

IPOs

* Jiangsu Aukura Smart Transmission Engineering's IPO 7,031.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment's IPO 6,684.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Shanghai Electric gets state planner's approval to acquire stake in Pakistan's K-electric

* Wangfujing signs framework agreement to acquire shopping mall in Xi'an Regulation

* Shanghai Material Trading's unit fined and reprimanded by regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Zhejiang Zheneng Electric Power to invest 200 mln yuan to set up energy service unit

* Luoyang Glass's unit to invest 800.3 mln yuan in solar thermal glass project

* CSSC Steel Structure Engineering's unit wins project for 575.9 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)