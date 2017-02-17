US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.1 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.854 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China relaxes trading rules on stock index futures
* China's private placement boom on borrowed time
* China's overseas property purchases, investments slump as capital controls bite
* EXCLUSIVE-EU preparing early China summit in message to Trump - sources
* Hong Kong stock exchange to launch renminbi currency options on March 20
* German steel federation sees Chinese overcapacity persisting Company moves: (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Tech's prelim 2016 net profit rises 26.3 pct
* Yunnan Aluminium to raise up to 4.5 bln yuan, buy hydro plants
Earnings/Performance
* Fujian Sunner Development returns to net profit in 2016
* Dongguan Development's prelim 2016 net profit rises 1.7 pct
* Beijing Philisense Technology's prelim 2016 profit surges 134.3 pct
* Shanghai Int'l Airport's Jan passenger throughput up 11.3 pct, cargo throughput up 6.7 pct
* China Coal Energy Jan commercial coal sales down 31.3 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shandong Iron & Steel's shareholder to sell its entire 4.99 pct stake
* Anhui Conch Cement cuts stake in Qingsong Building Materials to 8.16 pct from 13.16 pct
* Lock-up period for Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' 640.6 mln shares to end on Feb 20 Regulation
* Kunming Machine Tool and its former chairman reprimanded by regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Aier Eye Hospital Group to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for 3 yrs
* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit wins land auction for 6.0 billion yuan in Shenzhen
* Focus Media Information Technology's unit receives govt fund of 277.8 million yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez