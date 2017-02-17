* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.5 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.1 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.854 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China relaxes trading rules on stock index futures

* China's private placement boom on borrowed time

* China's overseas property purchases, investments slump as capital controls bite

* EXCLUSIVE-EU preparing early China summit in message to Trump - sources

* Hong Kong stock exchange to launch renminbi currency options on March 20

* German steel federation sees Chinese overcapacity persisting Company moves: (unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Tech's prelim 2016 net profit rises 26.3 pct

* Yunnan Aluminium to raise up to 4.5 bln yuan, buy hydro plants

Earnings/Performance

* Fujian Sunner Development returns to net profit in 2016

* Dongguan Development's prelim 2016 net profit rises 1.7 pct

* Beijing Philisense Technology's prelim 2016 profit surges 134.3 pct

* Shanghai Int'l Airport's Jan passenger throughput up 11.3 pct, cargo throughput up 6.7 pct

* China Coal Energy Jan commercial coal sales down 31.3 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shandong Iron & Steel's shareholder to sell its entire 4.99 pct stake

* Anhui Conch Cement cuts stake in Qingsong Building Materials to 8.16 pct from 13.16 pct

* Lock-up period for Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' 640.6 mln shares to end on Feb 20 Regulation

* Kunming Machine Tool and its former chairman reprimanded by regulator

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Aier Eye Hospital Group to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for 3 yrs

* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit wins land auction for 6.0 billion yuan in Shenzhen

* Focus Media Information Technology's unit receives govt fund of 277.8 million yuan