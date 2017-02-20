* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct
* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8689 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China unveils rules to check "excessive" additional fundraising by companies
* China says policies unaffected by Trump plan to bring factories back to U.S.
* China to face pressure to ensure enough jobs this year - vice premier
* China Jan FX sales slow on stronger yuan, tighter capital controls
* China central bank says to tighten oversight of company debt, bank assets
* China will step up anti-money laundering supervision - c.bank
* China should maintain differentiated home lending policies - cbank official
* China's property investment to grow less rapidly this year - report
* China's 2017 natural gas output to jump to 170 bcm - energy agency
* China approved 12 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.5 bln yuan
Company moves:
In focus
* China's HNA takes 3 pct stake in Deutsche Bank
* Chinese automakers Dongfeng, FAW to build joint innovation centre
* Bank of China pays 600,000 euros to close Italy money laundering case
* UAE's ADNOC awards China's CNPC stake in onshore concession
Earnings/Performance
* Wens Foodstuff's prelim 2016 net profit rises 89.7 pct y/y
* China South Publishing & Media's prelim 2016 profit rises 6.4 pct y/y
* Toly Bread's prelim 2016 net profit rises 25.5 pct y/y
* Chenming Paper's profit doubles in 2016, plans to set up insurance
firm
* Suofeiya Home Collection's prelim 2016 net profit rises 44.7 pct y/y
* China Pacific Insurance Group announces January premium income for
units
Equity changes/IPOs
* Beijing Jetsen Technology's controlling shareholder cuts a 3.1 stake
M&A
* Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Pengqi Technology Dev to acquire stake in electronic technology firm
Trading halt/resumption
* Industrial Securities' scraps share private placement, trading in shares to
resume
* Sichuan Expressway's A-share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shanxi Meijin Energy's share trade to halt pending announcement
* JiangSu Bicon Pharma's share trade to halt pending announcement
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Beijing WKW Automotive Parts in JV deal with partners
* Far East Smarter Energy invests $240 mln in electric car JV
* CITIC Securities plans to boost unit's capital by 11 bln yuan, other
moves
