European shares rebound as financials rise, Greek deal helps
* Greek stocks outperform led by banks (Adds details, updates prices)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 43 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.8781 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's regulators to create asset management supervisory framework
* China's insurance regulator says to further tighten regulation on insurers' equity/stock investment, crack down on their short-term speculative investment
* China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
* China may open iron ore contract to foreign investors this year
* China's Zhengzhou exchange to adjust trading margins, limits for hard wheat Company moves:
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-China state firm in preliminary deal to buy Chevron's Bangladesh gas fields -oil executives
* Telstra sells remaining stake in Autohome to Ping An Insurance Group
Earnings/Performance
* Maanshan Dingtai Rare Earth & New Materials' prelim 2016 profit rises 279.7 pct
* First Tractor expects 2016 net profit to increase by 40-70 pct
* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology's prelim 2016 profit up 44.8 pct y/y
* Holitech Technology's prelim 2016 net profit surges 302.4 pct y/y
* Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharma's prelim 2016 net profit rises 26 pct y/y
* Jiangsu Zhangjiagang Rural Commercial Bank's prelim 2016 net profit rises 2.4 pct y/y
* Bluedon Information Security Technologies 2016 preliminary net profit up 173.0 percent y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenzhen Megmeet Electrical's IPO 3,405.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Three Stars New Materials' IPO 8,707.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring
* China Shipbuilding Industry has no further plan to inject assets to CEC Corecast
* Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering plans to acquire genetic research firm Trading halt/resumption
* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 23
* Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to resume on Feb 23 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction wins subway projects worth 6.5 bln yuan
* Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs JV deal, boosts units' capital
* Liaoning SG Automotive plans to sell unit for 1.18 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
LONDON, June 16 Emerging market stocks were heading for their biggest weekly fall of the year on Friday, though Russia, one of the biggest losers of the week, steadied along with oil prices.