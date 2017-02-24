* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8735 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China overtakes U.S., France as Germany's most important trading partner

* China monetary policy to prevent asset bubbles, contain debt risks -c.bank

* China will open more sectors to private investment - State Council

* China says some local governments provide illegal debt guarantees

* China's premier urges poultry markets to shut as bird flu fears grow

* China updates key drug list in boost for Big Pharma

* China to appoint Guo Shuqing as head of banking regulator -Caixin

* Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange halves thermal coal transaction fee -notice

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Legend, buyout funds preparing final bids for Allfunds Bank - sources

* U.S. extends ZTE's sanctions relief until March 29

Earnings/Performance

* Do-Fluoride Chemicals' prelim 2016 net profit jumps 1,219.5 pct y/y

* Tianqi Lithium's prelim 2016 profit surges 532.3 percent y/y, other moves

* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical's prelim 2016 profit surges 5,969.85 pct y/y

* Han's Laser Technology's prelim 2016 net profit rises 2.5 pct y/y

* Huayi Brothers Media's prelim 2016 net profit falls 17.2 pct y/y

* Huolinhe Opencut Coal's prelim 2016 net profit up 54.3 pct y/y

* Jiangsu Shagang returns to net profit in 2016

* Neoglory Prosperity's prelim 2016 net profit jumps 212.63 percent y/y

* China State Construction Engineering's newly-signed contracts totalled 26.3 bln yuan

Equity changes

* China Yangtze Power cuts holdings in Shanghai Electric Power to 4.97 pct from 5.67 pct

* Tianrui Group cut its stake in Henan Tongli Cement's to 4.66 pct from 9.66 pct on Feb 23

* GRG Banking Equipment cuts stake in Digital China Holdings IPOs

* Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt's IPO 3,660.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Guangzhou Shangpin Home Collection's IPO 3,595.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Assest restructuring

* Recon Wenyuan Cable's unit to buy 51 pct stake in A&T Media Regulation

* Guangxi Future Technology, owner punished for violations Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CYTS Tours in deal with IDG Capital and Sequoia Capital (China) to set up fund management company

* Roshow Technology plans new energy fund worth up to 3 bln yuan

* China Construction Bank in deal to invest in Nanjing Iron & Steel's unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)