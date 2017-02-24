* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8735 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China overtakes U.S., France as Germany's most important trading partner
* China monetary policy to prevent asset bubbles, contain debt risks -c.bank
* China will open more sectors to private investment - State Council
* China says some local governments provide illegal debt guarantees
* China's premier urges poultry markets to shut as bird flu fears grow
* China updates key drug list in boost for Big Pharma
* China to appoint Guo Shuqing as head of banking regulator -Caixin
* Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange halves thermal coal transaction fee -notice
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Legend, buyout funds preparing final bids for Allfunds Bank - sources
* U.S. extends ZTE's sanctions relief until March 29
Earnings/Performance
* Do-Fluoride Chemicals' prelim 2016 net profit jumps 1,219.5 pct y/y
* Tianqi Lithium's prelim 2016 profit surges 532.3 percent y/y, other moves
* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical's prelim 2016 profit surges 5,969.85 pct y/y
* Han's Laser Technology's prelim 2016 net profit rises 2.5 pct y/y
* Huayi Brothers Media's prelim 2016 net profit falls 17.2 pct y/y
* Huolinhe Opencut Coal's prelim 2016 net profit up 54.3 pct y/y
* Jiangsu Shagang returns to net profit in 2016
* Neoglory Prosperity's prelim 2016 net profit jumps 212.63 percent y/y
* China State Construction Engineering's newly-signed contracts totalled 26.3
bln yuan
Equity changes
* China Yangtze Power cuts holdings in Shanghai Electric Power to
4.97 pct from 5.67 pct
* Tianrui Group cut its stake in Henan Tongli Cement's to 4.66 pct from 9.66 pct
on Feb 23
* GRG Banking Equipment cuts stake in Digital China Holdings
IPOs
* Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt's IPO 3,660.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Guangzhou Shangpin Home Collection's IPO 3,595.3 times oversubscribed in
online tranche
M&A/Assest restructuring
* Recon Wenyuan Cable's unit to buy 51 pct stake in A&T Media
Regulation
* Guangxi Future Technology, owner punished for violations
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* CYTS Tours in deal with IDG Capital and Sequoia Capital (China) to set up fund
management company
* Roshow Technology plans new energy fund worth up to 3 bln yuan
* China Construction Bank in deal to invest in Nanjing Iron & Steel's
unit
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)