US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as tech, bank stocks drop
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 60.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 17 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.8868 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, April 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* IMF says may raise China 2017 GDP forecast again
* China c.bank chief says 6.5 pct growth target "within reach"
* China c.bank has set no limits on yuan outflows - paper
* PBOC deputy says SDR market not sufficiently liquid - Xinhua
* China's rising debt poses biggest risk to economy - former finmin
* China urges closer ties with non-govt bodies, media in war on water pollution
* China stocks regulator approves 10 IPOs to raise 6 bln yuan
* China stocks regulator fines ex-official $36.5 mln over illegal trades
* China vows greater scrutiny of insurers in risk crackdown
* Shanghai property market cools, prices to be stable in 2017 - Xinhua Data:
* China exports record diesel volumes in March - data
* China new property loans up $247 bln in Q1 2017
* China revised March trade balance +$23.92 bln, down slightly vs prelim data
* China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Ping An Bank's Q1 net profit up 2.1 pct
* Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct
* China Unicom profit jumps 79 pct on 4G, fixed-line businesses
* Air China says Beijing green-lights ownership reforms of cargo business
2016 results
* Yunnan Baiyao Group's 2016 profit up 5.4 pct
* Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct
* Hangzhou Iron & Steel swings back to black in 2016
* Gansu Gangtai's 2016 net profit up 42.7 pct
* Hengtong Optic-Electric's 2016 profit up 130 pct
* China National Chemical Engineering's 2016 net profit down 37.7 pct H1/Q1 results
* Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts sees H1 net profit up 210-260 pct
* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical's Q1 net profit up 1,166.5 pct
* Zhejiang Supor's Q1 net profit up 33.2 pct
* Hatou Investment's Q1 net profit up 40.6 pct
* 2345 Network's Q1 net profit up 123.9 pct
* Tibet Summit Resources' Q1 net profit up 147.1 pct
* Tianqi Lithium's Q1 profit up 42.7 pct
* Yuyue Medical Equipment's Q1 net profit up 30.4 pct
* Wuxi Little Swan's Q1 net profit up 25.3 pct
* Wanxiang Qianchao's Q1 net profit up 1.2 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Power Construction Corp of China raises 11.9 bln yuan in shares private placement
* Will Semiconductor's Shanghai IPO 8,232.64 times oversubscribed
* Tecnon Fujian Commercial Lighting's IPO 7,764 times oversubscribed
* Hamaton Automotive Tech's IPO 3,143.4 times oversubscribed
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment wins river regulation project
