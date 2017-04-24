* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 17 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.8868 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, April 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* IMF says may raise China 2017 GDP forecast again

* China c.bank chief says 6.5 pct growth target "within reach"

* China c.bank has set no limits on yuan outflows - paper

* PBOC deputy says SDR market not sufficiently liquid - Xinhua

* China's rising debt poses biggest risk to economy - former finmin

* China urges closer ties with non-govt bodies, media in war on water pollution

* China stocks regulator approves 10 IPOs to raise 6 bln yuan

* China stocks regulator fines ex-official $36.5 mln over illegal trades

* China vows greater scrutiny of insurers in risk crackdown

* Shanghai property market cools, prices to be stable in 2017 - Xinhua Data:

* China exports record diesel volumes in March - data

* China new property loans up $247 bln in Q1 2017

* China revised March trade balance +$23.92 bln, down slightly vs prelim data

* China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Ping An Bank's Q1 net profit up 2.1 pct

* Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct

* China Unicom profit jumps 79 pct on 4G, fixed-line businesses

* Air China says Beijing green-lights ownership reforms of cargo business

2016 results

* Yunnan Baiyao Group's 2016 profit up 5.4 pct

* Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct

* Hangzhou Iron & Steel swings back to black in 2016

* Gansu Gangtai's 2016 net profit up 42.7 pct

* Hengtong Optic-Electric's 2016 profit up 130 pct

* China National Chemical Engineering's 2016 net profit down 37.7 pct H1/Q1 results

* Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts sees H1 net profit up 210-260 pct

* Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical's Q1 net profit up 1,166.5 pct

* Zhejiang Supor's Q1 net profit up 33.2 pct

* Hatou Investment's Q1 net profit up 40.6 pct

* 2345 Network's Q1 net profit up 123.9 pct

* Tibet Summit Resources' Q1 net profit up 147.1 pct

* Tianqi Lithium's Q1 profit up 42.7 pct

* Yuyue Medical Equipment's Q1 net profit up 30.4 pct

* Wuxi Little Swan's Q1 net profit up 25.3 pct

* Wanxiang Qianchao's Q1 net profit up 1.2 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Power Construction Corp of China raises 11.9 bln yuan in shares private placement

* Will Semiconductor's Shanghai IPO 8,232.64 times oversubscribed

* Tecnon Fujian Commercial Lighting's IPO 7,764 times oversubscribed

* Hamaton Automotive Tech's IPO 3,143.4 times oversubscribed

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment wins river regulation project