US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 15 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, with technology stocks leading a broad decline.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +1.3 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3 pct
* CNY official close 6.8851 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.3 pct
SHANGHAI, April 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's politburo says will maintain prudent monetary policy -Xinhua
* China to boost non-fossil fuel use to 20 pct by 2030 - state planner
* Beijing will boost coal stockpiles ahead of summer -state planner
* Rising wind power growth to be led by China over next five years Data:
* China's new illegal fundraising topped $36 billion last year
* China banking sector's total assets up 14.1 pct y/y at end-Mar - regulator
* Overseas entities held $120.6 bln of China bonds at end-March - c.bank
* China's net-gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubles in March
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/Y)
2016 results
* Minmetals Capital's 2016 profit down 8.2 pct
* Yanjing Brewery's 2016 net profit down 46.9 pct
* Bank of Beijing's net profit up in Q1 and 2016, plans private placement
* China Shipbuilding returns to profit in 2016, Q1 net profit up 31 pct Q1/H1 2017 results
* China Citic Bank's Q1 net profit up 1.7 pct
* Bank of Hangzhou's Q1 net profit up 7.8 pct
* Chalco Q1 net profit up 2,068.7 pct
* Maanshan Iron & Steel swings to profit in Q1
* Huaneng Power's Q1 net profit down 87 pct
* CNPC Capital's Q1 profit up, 2016 net profit down
* Haitian Flavouring and Food's Q1 net profit up 20.65 pct
* Hangzhou Robam Appliances' Q1 net profit up 54.3 pct
* Lens Technology's Q1 net profit up 33.7 pct
* Anhui Conch Cement Q1 net profit up 86.4 pct
* Luxshare Precision Industry's Q1 net profit up 51.2 pct
* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's Q1 net profit up 26 pct
* Shenzhen Sunway Communication's Q1 net profit up 180 pct
* Huayu Automobile's Q1 net profit up 7.1 pct
* Zhejiang Dahua Technology's Q1 net profit up 33.3 pct
* Guoxuan Hi-tech's Q1 net profit down 34 pct
* Shenzhen O-film Tech sees H1 2017 net profit up 50-80 pct
* China Communications Construction's Q1 contracts up 40.25 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Beijing Sanju Environmental to raise up to 4.8 bln yuan in share placement M&A
* Goertek completes acquisition of 10.1 pct stake in Kopin Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Yanzhou Coal Mining updates on legal proceedings (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 60.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, June 15 Stocks fell in Europe and Asia on Thursday as investor concern over the pace of economic growth hit shares in mining and retail sectors while the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the United States and Britain pushed up the dollar and bond yields.