* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.8927 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, April 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* EXCLUSIVE-China seeks to cement globalisation credentials at Silk Road summit
* China's President Xi calls for efforts to maintain financial security - Xinhua
* PREVIEW-China factory sector expansion seen slowing in April
* China's Q1 industrial profits grew more than 20 pct - People's Daily
* China's biggest property markets still hot, prices may rebound if curbs lifted-People's
Daily
* Haunted by 2016, China's utilities ready for coal buying spree
* China considers raising tariffs on sugar imports - sources
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's Xian housing authority halts sales of developer Vanke
* China Minsheng Banking's Q1 profit up 3.6 pct
* Bank of Jiangsu's Q1 profit up 11.2 pct
* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's Q1 profit up 3.9 pct
* Gree Electric Appliances' 2016 profit up 23.05 pct
* Leshi Internet Information's Q1 profit up 8.8 pct
* S.F. Holding's Q1 profit up 13.8 pct
* Changan Automobile's Q1 profit down 10.2 pct
Earnings/Performance
* China National Nuclear Power's profit up in Q1 after 2016 rise
* Shandong Gold's Q1 profit up 60.2 pct
* Beijing Shougang swings back to black in Q1
* Beijing Originwater Technology's Q1 profit up 554.3 pct
* Jiangling Motors' Q1 profit down 44.7 pct
* Goertek's Q1 profit up 51.6 pct
* Zoomlion returns to profit in Q1
* Fuyao Glass Q1 profit up 18.8 pct
* Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Q1 profit up 18.4 pct
* Shanghai Lujiazui Q1 profit up 27.6 pct
* GRG Banking Equipment's Q1 profit up 47.8 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's Q1 profit up 11 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Huayi Brothers Media's chairman boosts stake
* Anhui Conch Cement sold stakes in Qingsong Building Materials, Xinli
Finance, Jidong Cement
* Zhejiang Ausun Pharmaceutical's IPO 7,560.6 times oversubscribed
* Shanghai Moons' Electric's IPO 5,240.6 times oversubscribed
M&A
* Power Construction Corp of China's 2016 profit up, to acquire stake in Italy's
Geodata
Trading halt/resumption
* Yunnan Baiyao's shares to resume trading on April 27
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BBMG Q1 profit up 192.4 pct, to launch asset securitisation plan
worth up to 3.0 bln yuan
