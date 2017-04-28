US STOCKS-Wall St dips after Fed rate hike; tech slumps again
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.0 pct
SHANGHAI, April 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to push yuan internationalization, free trade - c.bank official
* China sets deadline for refiners to apply for oil import permits
* China March services trade deficit widens to $22.1 bln - FX regulator
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Buying overseas, Chinese conglomerates leverage offshore assets for financing
* Didi seeks $6 bln funding, to become China's second-most valuable private firm
* BP sells stake in China petrochemical venture to Sinopec for $1.7 bn
* China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth
* Ping An Insurance posts 11 pct rise in first-quarter net profit
* China Construction Bank Q1 net profit rises 3 pct
* China Vanke's Q1 net profit down 16.5 pct, sees growth for full year
* CRRC Corp Q1 net profit down 42 pct
* Sinopec Q1 profit up 168.7 pct
* Air China profit drops in first quarter as oil rises, yuan weakens
* Shandong Molong says CSRC investigation still in progress
2016 results
* Focus Media net profit up in Q1 after 2016 rise
* TCL's net profit down in 2016, up in Q1
* New Century Cruise's net profit up in 2016, Q1
* Unisplendour's net profit up 696.8 pct in Q1 after 2016 rise
* Hesteel's net profit up sharply in Q1, 2016
Q1 results
* Great Wall Motor Q1 net profit down 18.4 pct
* Wanda Cinema Line's Q1 net profit up 2.3 pct
* GF Securities' Q1 net profit up 18.4 pct
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Q1 profit up 16.3 pct
* Shuanghui Investment & Development's Q1 net profit down 18.2 pct
* Shaanxi Coal swings back to black in 2016, Q1
* China Coal Energy returns to profit in Q1
* Wuliangye Q1 net profit up 23.8 pct
* Yanghe Brewery's Q1 net profit up 11.7 pct
* Tsingtao Brewery Q1 net profit up 8.5 pct
* Shanghai International Airport's Q1 net profit up 23.5 pct
* Financial Street's Q1 net profit down 31.0 pct
* China International Marine Containers' Q1 net profit up 24.2 pct
* Shandong Cheming Paper's Q1 net profit up 74.7 pct
* Weifu High-Technology's Q1 net profit up 59.2 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Aier Eye Hospital adjusts private placement, to raise up to 2.15 bln yuan
* Lock-up period for TCL's 124.55 mln shares to end on May 2 M&A
* Beijing Xinwei, Spacecom acquisition talks remain frozen Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China State Construction Engineering new contracts totalled 31 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, June 14 A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon with further reaction to Fed decision)