US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* (From last session on Friday) SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.3 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.897 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, May 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China April manufacturing growth slows faster than expected
* China housing boom drives bulldozer demand - for now
* China leverage rising at "alarming pace" - cbank official
* China's oil stockpiling in H1 2016 slows on tank shortage
* China's insurance regulator vows to improve conduct
* China's securities regulator approved on Friday 10 IPOs to raise up to 5.8 bln yuan Data:
* China c.bank FX derivatives' short position falls to $12.09 bln at end-March
* China QFII quota rises to $90.76 bln at end-April - FX regulator
* China end-March crude oil stocks hit 4-yr low, products stocks fall
* China's migrant workers fall in number as economy slows
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* For China's Big Five banks, margins slide, but hopes rise on bad debts
* China SAIC Motor's profit up 4 pct, sales growth slows on tax rollback
* Green car sales hit by China subsidy cut, denting Buffett-backed BYD
* China CITIC Securities Q1 net profit climbs 40 pct
Earnings/Performance
* Gree Electric Appliances' Q1 net profit up 27.05 pct
* Midea Group's Q1 net profit up 11.4 pct
* Suning Commerce returns to net profit in Q1
* New China Life Insurance Q1 net profit down 8 pct
* China Shenhua Energy Q1 net profit up 165.6 pct
* China Railway Construction Q1 net profit up 12 pct
* China Railway Group Ltd Q1 net profit up 15.3 pct
* Metallurgical Corporation Of China Q1 net profit up 5.6 pct
* Guangzhou Automobile Q1 net profit up 98.7 pct
* China Southern Airlines Q1 net profit down 42.44 pct
* China International Travel Service's net profit up in Q1, 2016
* Guotai Junan Securities' Q1 net profit up 7.9 pct
* Shanghai RAAS Q1 net profit down 28.9 pct
* Shanghai International Port's Q1 net profit down 6.4 pct
* Zhoushan Port's Q1 net profit up 3.1 pct
* Jiangsu Expressway's Q1 net profit up 13.6 pct
* China Yangtze Power's net profit up in Q1 after 2016 rise
* SDIC Power's Q1 net profit down 25.1 pct
* Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology's Q1 net profit up 12.95 pct
* Angang Steel returns to net profit in Q1 M&A
* Jiangxi Copper's Q1 net profit more than doubles, to acquire stake in gold firm Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Xinjiang Goldwind secures investment from Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Citi
* China Railway Construction's units win contract, to boost JV's capital (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc