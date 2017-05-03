* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* Northbound connects closed on Tuesday

* Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, May 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Silk Road push in Thailand may founder on Mekong River row

* China c.bank injects $73.4 bln of liquidity in April, 18 pct less than March

* China, HK eye July handover anniversary to unveil 'Bond Connect' -sources

* China banks hike lending rates for Beijing home buyers - sources

* China will guard against shocks from cross-border capital flows - FX regulator

Company moves:

In focus

* China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source

* China Everbright Bank to raise up to 31 bln yuan via H-share issue

Earnings/Performance

* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's container, cargo throughputs up

Equity changes

* Oceanwide Holdings' offshore affiliate Quam to raise about HK$5.1 bln by share placement

* Zoomlion has not bought back A-shares as planned earlier

* Anhui Xinhua Media's controlling shareholder to raise stake within 6 months IPOs

* Qingdao Weflo Valve's Shenzhen IPO 8,365.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shenzhen Genvict Technologies' Shenzhen IPO 4,280 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jinneng Science & Technology's Shenzhen IPO 6,189.96 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* Truking Technology to acquire stake in Germany's Romaco

* Chongqing Iron & Steel to halt asset restructuring after failing to meet regulatory requirements Regulation

* Pangda Automobile Trade probed by regulator for possible violations of regulations

* Minmetals Capital to withdraw delisting risk warning after completing restructuring Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit to invest in Partners Innovation Fund II

* Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government research fund of 180 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)