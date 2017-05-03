GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* Northbound connects closed on Tuesday
* Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.8965 per dollar, 0.5 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.4 pct
SHANGHAI, May 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Silk Road push in Thailand may founder on Mekong River row
* China c.bank injects $73.4 bln of liquidity in April, 18 pct less than March
* China, HK eye July handover anniversary to unveil 'Bond Connect' -sources
* China banks hike lending rates for Beijing home buyers - sources
* China will guard against shocks from cross-border capital flows - FX regulator
Company moves:
In focus
* China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
* China Everbright Bank to raise up to 31 bln yuan via H-share issue
Earnings/Performance
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's container, cargo throughputs up
Equity changes
* Oceanwide Holdings' offshore affiliate Quam to raise about HK$5.1 bln by share placement
* Zoomlion has not bought back A-shares as planned earlier
* Anhui Xinhua Media's controlling shareholder to raise stake within 6 months IPOs
* Qingdao Weflo Valve's Shenzhen IPO 8,365.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shenzhen Genvict Technologies' Shenzhen IPO 4,280 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jinneng Science & Technology's Shenzhen IPO 6,189.96 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* Truking Technology to acquire stake in Germany's Romaco
* Chongqing Iron & Steel to halt asset restructuring after failing to meet regulatory requirements Regulation
* Pangda Automobile Trade probed by regulator for possible violations of regulations
* Minmetals Capital to withdraw delisting risk warning after completing restructuring Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit to invest in Partners Innovation Fund II
* Chongqing Changan Automobile receives government research fund of 180 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, June 14 A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.