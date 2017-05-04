* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct
* Connects closed on Wednesday for Holiday in Hong Kong
* CNY official close 6.8985 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, May 4 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China to step up crackdown on illegal forex deals in 2017
* China to further regulate local government debt issuance and financing
* China insurance sector's premium income rises 32 pct in Q1
Data due:
* China Caixin services PMI
Company moves:
In focus
* In rare public spat, China insurer Anbang locks horns with leading business journal
* Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* China firms lift stake in Australia's Santos
Earnings/Performance
* China Vanke posts contract sales for April, January-April
Equity changes/IPOs
* BOE Technology buys back A-shares and B-shares
* Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Jiangsu Provincial Agricultural Reclamation's Shanghai IPO 2,896.80 times
oversubscribed
M&A
* Wangsu Science & Technology to buy 70 pct stake in CDN-VIDEO LLC for 430.5 mln
roubles
* Hangzhou Great Star Industrial to buy Arrow Fastener for $125 mln from Masco
Corp
Trading halts
* Beibu Gulf Port's share trade to halt pending regulatory review of
restructuring plan
Regulation
* Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium's listing to be suspended after three straight
years of losses
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products unit sells Hubei-based pharma firm for 238 mln
yuan
* Shenyang Machine Tool in deal with China Construction Bank worth 10 bln yuan
* Shanghai Environment wins garbage incineration project worth 456.8 mln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)