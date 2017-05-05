* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 12.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4 pct

* CNY official close 6.8956 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, May 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China foreign trade to stabilise and improve - commerce ministry

* China to promote insurance investment in debt-for-equity swaps

* China serious about aluminium output cuts, says Chalco executive

* C919 jet set for maiden flight, in test of China's aviation ambitions

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Ping An to launch first overseas fintech and healthcare fund of $1 bln

* China's defaulted Dongbei Steel owes banks $6.4 billion in credit

Earnings/Performance

* Guangzhou Automobile's YTD car sales up 36.4 pct

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' bus sales down 39.3 pct y/y in April

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's April hog sales down, average prices fall

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Juneyao Airlines' 147.6 mln shares to end on May 11

* Flying Technology's Shanghai IPO 6,774.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Guangdong Senssun's Shenzhen IPO 4,403.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Regulator halts review of Aisino's asset acquisition proposal

* Hengkang Medical's unit to buy stake in Australia's PRP Diagnostic Imaging Regulation

* Jiangsu Highhope's chairman probed by authorities

* Regulator suspends Northeast Securities from selling financial products for 6 months

Trading halt

* China Petroleum Engineering's shares to halt trade for one day on May 5 (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)