GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.7 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 12.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4 pct
* CNY official close 6.8956 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, May 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China foreign trade to stabilise and improve - commerce ministry
* China to promote insurance investment in debt-for-equity swaps
* China serious about aluminium output cuts, says Chalco executive
* C919 jet set for maiden flight, in test of China's aviation ambitions
Company moves:
In focus
* China's Ping An to launch first overseas fintech and healthcare fund of $1 bln
* China's defaulted Dongbei Steel owes banks $6.4 billion in credit
Earnings/Performance
* Guangzhou Automobile's YTD car sales up 36.4 pct
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' bus sales down 39.3 pct y/y in April
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff's April hog sales down, average prices fall
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Juneyao Airlines' 147.6 mln shares to end on May 11
* Flying Technology's Shanghai IPO 6,774.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Guangdong Senssun's Shenzhen IPO 4,403.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Regulator halts review of Aisino's asset acquisition proposal
* Hengkang Medical's unit to buy stake in Australia's PRP Diagnostic Imaging Regulation
* Jiangsu Highhope's chairman probed by authorities
* Regulator suspends Northeast Securities from selling financial products for 6 months
Trading halt
* China Petroleum Engineering's shares to halt trade for one day on May 5 (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.