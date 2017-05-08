GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.9026 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, May 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* PREVIEW-China April data to show solid growth, but high debt poses risks
* China stresses "steady" planning for new economic zone
* China stresses security needed for new Silk Road initiative
* China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
* EXCLUSIVE-China seeks up to 85 percent stake in strategic port in Myanmar
* Corporate China braces for credit crunch as onshore bond issuance shrinks
* China opens bond connect scheme applications to market makers - sources
* China's money rates hover at high levels for the week, ease on Friday
* China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
* China's insurance regulator bans Anbang Life for 3 months
* HKEX to unveil mainland commodity trading platform this week
* China's Dalian exchange seeks regulatory go-ahead for hog futures Data:
* China's April FX reserves rise, beating market expectations
* China gold reserves unchanged at end-April
* China securities regulator approved on Friday 10 IPOs to raise up to 4.6 bln yuan
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* ChemChina clinches landmark $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* China's Geely Group to take 30 pct stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank
Earnings/Performance
* China Merchants Securities' April net profit down 48.4 pct
* GF Securities April net profit up 9.5 pct
* Citic Securities down 52.1 pct
* SAIC Motor's vehicle sales up 5.9 pct in April
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's Jan-Apr vehicle sales down 15.8 pct
* Poly Real Estate contract sales up 30.6 pct in April
* Gemdale's April contract sales up 23.8 pct
* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport's passenger, mail and cargo throughputs up in April
Equity changes/IPOs
* Baosteel's controlling shareholder plans to issue convertible bonds
* Oriental Pearl Media's controlling shareholder to boost stake within 12 months
* Gem to raise up to 2.95 bln yuan in new share private placement proposal M&A
* Shanghai Electric receives approval on matters related to asset reorganization Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BBMG's unit wins land auction for 1.2 bln yuan in Ningbo
* China Southern Airlines updates on authorisation for provision of guarantees (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
