* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.905 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.1 pct

SHANGHAI, May 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's April trade growth slows as commodities, electronics demand cools

* As China's battle with leverage begins to bite, risk bites back

* China brokerages urged to underwrite more local govt debt-sources

* Chinese bank payment networks surge as Western lenders cut ties - study Data:

* China preliminary Q1 current account surplus $19 bln - FX regulator

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Shell, PetroChina joint unit to study gas expansion in Australia

* Hong Kong orders halt in trading of China Huishan Dairy shares

* China Sichuan Coal Industry faces uncertainty paying medium-term notes - FX trading platform

Earnings/Performance

* Great Wall Motor Jan-Apr vehicle sales up 4.6 pct

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Apr vehicle sales down 28 pct

* Beijing Capital's Jan-Apr contract sales up 20.1 pct

* Universal Scientific Industrial's Apr consolidated revenue up 17.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Oceanwide's controlling shareholder boosts stake

* Muyuan Foods to raise up to 3.15 bln yuan in private placement of preference shares

* Guiyang Xintian Pharmaceutical's IPO 8,110.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* YTO Express to acquire stake in On Time Logistics

* Zhonghong to acquire stake in tour operator Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies Regulation

* Nanjing Putian Telecommunications' listing to be suspended from May 11

* Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical's listing to be suspended from May 11 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Chalco plans industry fund worth 2 bln yuan with partner

* China Fortune Land obtains land sites in China, Vietnam, to acquire property assets

