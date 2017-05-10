* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +1.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 15.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.9075 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.9 pct

SHANGHAI, May 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* EU asks China to meet its globalisation promises with greater market access

* Germany welcomes Chinese investment in financial firms

* China's c.bank to focus on impact of non-bank financial institutions - working paper

* China's securities regulator launches inspection on brokerages' fund business-sources

* Chinese property buyers lead foreign investors in Australia - report

* China's leading steel city orders new crackdown on smog Data due:

* China Apr inflation data

* China Apr money and lending data

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China Poly Group transfers coal assets to ChinaCoal

* Malaysia woos China's Wanda after Bandar Malaysia deal collapse -sources

Earnings/Performance

* Wanda Cinema Jan-April box office revenue at 3.1 billion yuan, up 13.1 percent

* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's April contract sales up 38.6 pct

* Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile's vehicle sales down 57.3 pct

* Beibu Gulf Port's cargo, passenger throughputs up in April

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical updates on stake boost by controlling shareholder

* GEM's shareholders plan to add up to 2 pct stake within six months

* Shenzhen MinDe Electronics Technology's IPO 7,852.0 times oversubscribed

* Shanghai Baolong Automotive's IPO 8,170.85 times oversubscribed M&A

* Western Mining to bid for stake in Zijin Mining's unit, to sell stake in non-ferrous unit Regulation

* Founder Securities reprimanded, warned and fined by securities regulator

* Southwest Securities reprimanded, fined by regulator on Anshan Heavy Duty's restructuring

* Meinian Onehealth Healthcare's unit fined by ministry of commerce Trading halt/resumption

* Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt pending announcement

* Insigma Technology's shares to resume trade on May 10 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Chongqing Iron & Steel updates on material litigation (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)