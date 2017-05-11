* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.9 pct, CSI300 -0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 29.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.9012 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, May 11 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's factory prices slow further as manufacturing, commodities cool

* China data delay leaves FSB in the dark on riskiest shadow banking assets

* Ambition to meet reality as China gathers world for Silk Road summit

* China says Silk Road plan is not tied to presidency

* China's regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments - cabinet

* China commercial banks' NPL ratio 1.74 pct at end-March - regulator

* China authorities, power firms discuss curbing low-quality coal imports

* China coal mines forced to plant trees, seal facilities in new green rules Data due:

* April vehicle sales data by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

* HNA won't submit bid for Germany's HSH Nordbank - Handelsblatt

* Chinese group Inner Mongolia Yili to bid for Danone's Stonyfield

* Ocean Fortune Investment unloads H-shares of China Everbright Bank

* Baoshan Steel cuts main steel product prices for June delivery

* Daqin Railway's April cargo throughput up 32.4 pct y/y

* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma's owner bought more company shares between May 4-10

* Nuode Investment's controlling shareholder to increase stake further

* Kangmei Pharma's controlling shareholder, vice chairwoman to increase stakes IPOs

* Tiansheng Pharmaceuticals' IPO 3,217.09 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Fujian Apex Software's Shanghai IPO 9,234.82 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Regulator rejects Beibu Gulf Port's asset acquisition proposal Trading halt/resumption

* Searainbow's shares to halt trade pending review of unusual price movements

* Guizhou Xinbang Pharma's shares to resume trade after changes in controlling shareholder Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* BBMG's unit wins three property projects for a combined 732.3 mln yuan

* Greenland acquires two property projects for 1.7 bln yuan in April

* Risesun Real Estate's units win bids for three land sites for 1.8 bln yuan