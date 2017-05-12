* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.3 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.9025 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, May 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China, Africa trade, investment 'off to a flying start' in 2017
* 'Ice age' looms for China's outbound investment - study
* MEDIA-China checks with banks on interest rates amid liquidity tightening fears
* China April vehicle sales notch steepest fall in 20-months on tax hike
* China developers to issue interbank bonds to avoid exchange hurdles
* China cuts retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* China's Hebei province admits more lapses in pollution, overcapacity fight
Data due:
* China mainland FDI
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Ningbo Joyson Electronic sees H1 net profit up 150-180 pct y/y
* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Apr new contracts up 18.4 pct y/y
* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway's April toll revenue down 1.5 pct y/y
* China National Chemical Engineering's new contracts total 29 bln yuan as of
end-April
Equity changes/IPOs
* Zijin Mining approved to issue up to 1.53 bln A shares
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake in
H-shares
* Lock-up period for Zhongtai Chemical's 305.1 mln shares to end on May 16
* Lock-up period for Youzu Interactive's 547.4 mln shares to end on May 17
* Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical's Shenzhen IPO 3,877.2 times oversubscribed in
online tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Shanghai Shenda gets US anti-monopoly authorities' approval to acquire
Luxembourg firm IAC's assets
* Restructuring plan of Fushun Special Steel's parent still in discussion
Trading halt/resumption
* AVIC Electromechanical Systems' share trade to halt pending asset acquisition
* China Avionics Systems' shares to halt trade pending announcement
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Western Region Gold unit says gold mine accident
* Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group wins land auctions for 884 mln yuan
* China Wuyi receives road contract worth about 612 mln yuan in Ethiopia
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)