France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8993 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +1.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct
SHANGHAI, May 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* China central bank to maintain policy ensuring necessary liquidity
* China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
* U.S., China agree to first trade steps under 100-day plan
* China-led AIIB approves seven new members ahead of new Silk Road summit
* Chinese provinces gear up for more infrastructure investment on Belt and Road push
* China's Zhejiang province to make it tougher to issue bonds
* China paying attention to loans to small, medium-sized property developers - regulator
* China's vow to review U.S. GMO crops may speed seed sales
* China to complete Russia oil, gas pipeline sections by end-2018 -vice governor Data:
* China's April loans growth highlights debt challenge
* China's bank wealth management products total 30 trln yuan by end-April - regulator Data due:
* China mainland activity indicators
Company moves:
In focus
* Even with trade pact, U.S. payment networks uncertain on China operations
* BOCOM International prices HK IPO near bottom, raising $230 mln
* SoftBank investing $5 bln in China ride hailing firm Didi Chuxing
* China's Great Wall Motor eyes N.America plant, says policy doubts remain
* ZTE to provide IT solutions for luxury property project in Bulgaria
Earnings/Performance
* Ping An Insurance Jan-Apr accumulated gross premium income for life insurance business up 40 pct y/y
* New China Life Jan-Apr accumulated gross premium income down 20 pct y/y
* Metallurgical Corp of China's newly signed contracts up 17.5 pct y/y in Jan-Apr
* Hainan Airlines' April passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises
* Spring Airlines' passenger, mail and cargoes carried rises in April
Equity changes/IPOs
* Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing
* China COSCO Shipping's indirect unit cuts stake in China Everbright Bank
* Kangmei Pharma's controlling shareholder boosts stake Regulation
* Jiangsu Yabaite Technology fined for violation of regulations Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port to invest in Indonesia's Tanjung Priok project worth about $590 mln
* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering's unit wins subway contract worth 2 bln yuan
* Neusoft forms strategic partnership with China Medical University on medical health big data project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
SHANGHAI, June 19 Hong Kong stocks had their best day in nearly six weeks on Monday, led by IT and financial shares, as investors welcomed a plan for a new board to attract "new economy" listings - which would benefit investment banks and put vigour in the tech sector.
PARIS, June 19 French stocks outperformed upbeat European indices on Monday following a convincing parliamentary majority for President Emmanuel Macron, while banks bounced following upgrades and the retail sector recovered from last week's losses.