* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.897 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, May 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's new Silk Road promises trade and riches, with President Xi at helm

* Cyber attack hits China government, schools, but spread slows

* China, India surpass U.S. as most attractive renewables markets-report

* China's property resale market cools but price falls unlikely - state think tank

* Chinese city sets limits on how far home prices can rise Data:

* China c.bank's net FX sales fall to nearly 2-year low in April

* China refinery runs at 7-mth low on maintenances, gas growth quickens Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* EXCLUSIVE-Chinalco proposes taking entire Guinea Simandou iron ore mine

* China United Network Communications to delay updating matters related to mixed ownership

* Midea Group's ultimate controlling shareholder cut 32.3 mln shares for 1.12 bln yuan on May 12 via block trade - Shenzhen Stock Exchange file

* Unit of China's BYD to invest $100 mln in Argentina

* First Capital Securities' share trade to halt after recent price swings

Earnings/Performance

* China Life Insurance's Jan-Apr premium income at about 268.4 bln yuan, up 20 pct

* China Pacific Insurance's Jan-Apr gross premium income up 25.9 pct

* Air China's passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises in April

* China South Airlines' updates on operating data for April

* Juneyao Airlines's passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises in April

* China Nuclear Engineering's Jan-Apr new contracts down 14.6 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Dr Peng Telecom & Media's controlling shareholder to boost stake M&A

* Advent, Shanghai Pharma have not approached Stada - sources

* China's Shougang among bidders for parking space company Indigo - Les Echos

* Wanda Cinema Line to acquire 1.9 pct stake in Bona Film Group

* COSCO Shipping's units, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express sign deal to acquire stake in KTZE-Khorgos Gateway Regulation

* Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery's chairman and persons acting in concert fined by regulator

* Southwest Securities warned and fined by securities regulator Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Risesun Real Estate's unit signs agreement on Czech Republic project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)