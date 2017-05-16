* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.897 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, May 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's new Silk Road promises trade and riches, with President Xi at helm
* Cyber attack hits China government, schools, but spread slows
* China, India surpass U.S. as most attractive renewables markets-report
* China's property resale market cools but price falls unlikely - state think tank
* Chinese city sets limits on how far home prices can rise
Data:
* China c.bank's net FX sales fall to nearly 2-year low in April
* China refinery runs at 7-mth low on maintenances, gas growth quickens
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-Chinalco proposes taking entire Guinea Simandou iron ore mine
* China United Network Communications to delay updating matters related to mixed
ownership
* Midea Group's ultimate controlling shareholder cut 32.3 mln shares for 1.12
bln yuan on May 12 via block trade - Shenzhen Stock Exchange file
* Unit of China's BYD to invest $100 mln in Argentina
* First Capital Securities' share trade to halt after recent price swings
Earnings/Performance
* China Life Insurance's Jan-Apr premium income at about 268.4 bln
yuan, up 20 pct
* China Pacific Insurance's Jan-Apr gross premium income up 25.9 pct
* Air China's passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises in April
* China South Airlines' updates on operating data for April
* Juneyao Airlines's passengers, mail and cargoes carried rises in April
* China Nuclear Engineering's Jan-Apr new contracts down 14.6 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Dr Peng Telecom & Media's controlling shareholder to boost stake
M&A
* Advent, Shanghai Pharma have not approached Stada - sources
* China's Shougang among bidders for parking space company Indigo - Les Echos
* Wanda Cinema Line to acquire 1.9 pct stake in Bona Film Group
* COSCO Shipping's units, Kazakhstan's KTZ Express sign deal to acquire
stake in KTZE-Khorgos Gateway
Regulation
* Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery's chairman and persons acting in
concert fined by regulator
* Southwest Securities warned and fined by securities regulator
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Risesun Real Estate's unit signs agreement on Czech Republic project
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)