BEIJING, June 18 (IFR) - Focus Media's proposed backdoor
listing is in doubt due to an investigation of the shell company
being used for the purpose.
According to a filing from Shenzhen-listed Jiangsu Hongda
New Material, the host for the Focus backdoor listing, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission has carried out investigations
into the company and its controlling shareholder, Zhu Dehong.
Hongda is suspected to have violated information disclosure
of securities laws, while Zhu is also being investigated for
violating securities laws, according to the filing.
Hongda was still in consultations with related parties for
the restructuring with Focus, the filing said.
Hongda announced on June 3 it would buy a 100% stake in
Focus through an asset swap, an issuance of new shares and
Rmb4.93bn in cash. The transaction values Focus at Rmb45.7bn
(USD7.38bn).
To pay for the cash portion, the listco will concurrently
launch a private share placement of up to Rmb5bn to not more
than 10 investors, at a floor price of Rmb9.08.
On completion of the transaction, Jiang Nan Chun, the
controlling shareholder of Focus, will have a similar role in
the listco.
A shareholders' meeting, scheduled for Friday to vote for
the restructuring has been put on hold. Shares of Hongda have
been suspended from trading since last December.
Huatai United Securities and Southwest Securities are lead
financial advisers on the transaction. CICC is also a financial
adviser.
Focus delisted from the Nasdaq market in March 2013, after a
consortium acquired it for about US$3.7bn. The privatisation was
the largest of a US-listed Chinese company.
(Reporting By Ken Wang and Fiona Lau; Editing by Dharsan Singh
and Vincent Baby)