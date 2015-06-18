BEIJING, June 18 (IFR) - Focus Media's proposed backdoor listing is in doubt due to an investigation of the shell company being used for the purpose.

According to a filing from Shenzhen-listed Jiangsu Hongda New Material, the host for the Focus backdoor listing, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has carried out investigations into the company and its controlling shareholder, Zhu Dehong.

Hongda is suspected to have violated information disclosure of securities laws, while Zhu is also being investigated for violating securities laws, according to the filing.

Hongda was still in consultations with related parties for the restructuring with Focus, the filing said.

Hongda announced on June 3 it would buy a 100% stake in Focus through an asset swap, an issuance of new shares and Rmb4.93bn in cash. The transaction values Focus at Rmb45.7bn (USD7.38bn).

To pay for the cash portion, the listco will concurrently launch a private share placement of up to Rmb5bn to not more than 10 investors, at a floor price of Rmb9.08.

On completion of the transaction, Jiang Nan Chun, the controlling shareholder of Focus, will have a similar role in the listco.

A shareholders' meeting, scheduled for Friday to vote for the restructuring has been put on hold. Shares of Hongda have been suspended from trading since last December.

Huatai United Securities and Southwest Securities are lead financial advisers on the transaction. CICC is also a financial adviser.

Focus delisted from the Nasdaq market in March 2013, after a consortium acquired it for about US$3.7bn. The privatisation was the largest of a US-listed Chinese company. (Reporting By Ken Wang and Fiona Lau; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Vincent Baby)