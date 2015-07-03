SHANGHAI, July 3 China's Financial Futures Exchange said on Friday it will monitor the accounts of its top 50 clients and introduce transaction fees on the three index futures products to curb speculative trading.

The exchange said trading in index futures had surged since mid-June when the market started its fall and it will combat "premeditated" shorting activities, it said in a statement posted on its official weibo blog without elaborating.

It added trading using quantitative strategies, especially program trading, had exceeded 50 percent of total trading volume, exerting certain impact on the operation of the index futures market.

It will monitor accounts of its top 50 clients by position or turnover to strength supervision over the market, the statement said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen, Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada)