SHANGHAI Oct 31 China's CSI300 Index rose 1.5 percent to 2,507.3 points on Friday afternoon, its highest level since Sept 2013, as traders bought into index heavyweights, which analysts attributed to hopes for more policy support.

The CSI300 tracks the largest stocks listed on both the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

Chinese stocks have been rallying this week after the government said it would move to support consumption, after economic indicators have shown signs of wobbling. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)