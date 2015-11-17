BEIJING Nov 17 China will expand the trading quota and number of shares investors can trade on the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect, a securities regulator official said on Tuesday.

The regulator will also continue to push forward with the proposed Hong Kong-Shenzhen Stock Connect scheme, said Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to a statement on the watchdog's website. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom' Editing by Richard Borsuk)