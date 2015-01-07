By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 7 The Hong Kong stock exchange
has rebuffed claims that its landmark Shanghai trading link is
being hampered by overseas regulatory hurdles, amid growing
pressure to address investor protection concerns that have
dampened trading volumes.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement
late on Tuesday evening it has been working with overseas
investors and regulators to familiarise them with the mechanics
of the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect. Launched on Nov. 17,
the link allows foreign investors to directly trade Shanghai
shares via the Hong Kong exchange for the first time.
"Relevant overseas regulators have gained a clearer and
better understanding of Stock Connect. HKEx understands that
they do not have particular concerns," the exchange said.
The HKEx and mainland China regulators have come under
pressure to address technical and legal aspects of the link that
have made it difficult for U.S. and European Union-regulated
funds to participate. These include settlement rules and
uncertainty over the enforceability of shareholder rights under
Chinese law.
The HKEx statement followed the release of new data on
Tuesday by the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association (HKIFA).
The investor group said only 13 of 41 asset managers that
responded to a survey indicated they had invested through Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect.
"In general, we had a positive response from our members on
the potential opportunities of using Stock Connect in the long
term," Bruno Lee, chairman of the HKIFA told a news conference
in Hong Kong on Tuesday. "But we do need more details before
firms can fully leverage the scheme."
The HKIFA said a key concern cited by funds was uncertainty
over whether investors are assured legal entitlement to Shanghai
shares held on their behalf by the HKEx's clearing house.
Shares and bonds bought by mutual funds are typically held
by custodians on behalf of the investor, a concept known as
beneficial ownership. Industry insiders say legal opinion is
divided over whether investors could enforce their rights to
shares held under beneficial ownership in China, should the
HKEx's clearing house go bust.
On Tuesday, HKEx reassured investors they retain ownership
rights under such circumstances.
"We understand that the market needs time to get used to the
idea of beneficial ownership...in the context of mainland law,"
said Christine Wong, HKEx's Chief Counsel and Head of Legal
Services state in the statement. "We are committed to making
this and other concepts adopted in Stock Connect properly
understood by investors and other stakeholders."
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)