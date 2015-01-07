(Recasts with details on Hong Kong exchange's new settlement
system)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG Jan 7 The Hong Kong stock exchange
plans to launch in March a system fix that would help foreign
funds work around China's settlement rules and boost trading
volumes in Shanghai shares via a landmark Hong Kong trading
link.
Chinese rules stipulate that investors must deliver stocks
to their broker before 7.45 am on the day they wish to sell, an
unusual requirement that investors worry exposes them to undue
risk.
In a presentation posted on its website this week, the Hong
Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd said the new system
would reduce these risks by allowing custodians, which typically
hold stocks on an investor's behalf, to open a segregated
account in the investor's name with the clearing house.
This will allow the Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges to see
investors' holdings in Shanghai shares without those shares
having to be physically moved.
HKEx and mainland China regulators have come under pressure
to address settlement issues and other technical and legal
concerns that have left many foreign firms on the sidelines of
the Hong Kong Shanghai Stock Connect scheme while they await the
greenlight from their home European regulators.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement
late on Tuesday evening it has been working with overseas
investors and regulators to familiarise them with the mechanics
of the scheme, launched on November 17.
"Relevant overseas regulators have gained a clearer and
better understanding of Stock Connect," the exchange said.
HKEx also reassured investors they retain ownership to
shares held by the clearing house. Industry insiders say legal
opinion is divided over whether investors could enforce their
rights to shares held under beneficial ownership in China,
should the HKEx's clearing house go bust.
"We understand that the market needs time to get used to the
idea of beneficial ownership...in the context of mainland law,"
said Christine Wong, HKEx's Chief Counsel and Head of Legal
Services state in the statement.
"We are committed to making this and other concepts adopted
in Stock Connect properly understood by investors and other
stakeholders."
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)