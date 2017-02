HONG KONG May 31 Hong Kong shares closed up 0.9 percent on Tuesday at their highest level in more than four weeks, tracking gains in Chinese stocks as investors bet that MSCI will add mainland shares to its index for the first time next month.

The Hang Seng Index rose to 20,815.09 points, while the China Enterprises Index of mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong gained 0.93 percent to 8,704.90.

For the month, the benchmark index fell 1.2 percent, ending two straight months of gains.

