HONG KONG July 25 Hong Kong shares finished up slightly on Monday as investors stepped back into the market at the end of the day.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.1 percent, to 21,993.44, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 9,034.76 points.

Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index was 1.2 billion shares. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)