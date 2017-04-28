SHANGHAI, April 28 Hong Kong's benchmark stock index eased on Friday from the previous session's 20-month high that was aided by continuous money inflows from mainland China.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent, to 24,615.13, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent, to 10,219.89 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 2.4 percent, while the HSCE gained 1.8 percent.

On Friday, Chinese investors used roughly 14.2 of the daily quota buying Hong Kong stocks via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, compared with just 6.1 percent in the other direction.

Sector performance was mixed.

Materials and industrial shares rose, while financials and property shares fell. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)