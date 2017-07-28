Hong Kong shares end day lower but gain for third straight week

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Friday as investors took profit after strong gains earlier in the week, and following weakness overnight in U.S. technology stocks.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent, or 151.78 points, to 26,979.39 points, with losses centred in energy, technology and financial stocks.

However, the benchmark posted gains for a third straight week, up a little over 1 percent.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was 0.9 percent lower at 10,756.08 on Friday. For the week, it shed 0.3 percent.

Insurer AIA Group , which hit a record high on Thursday, fell about 2 percent, as some investors believe the 42 percent surge in new business during the first half had already been priced in.

Technology sector giant Tencent Holdings, which has gained more than 60 percent this year and was up 2.5 percent in the previous session, took a breather.

The stock finished the session 1.2 percent lower.

Energy sector heavyweights PetroChina and China Shenhua shed about 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)